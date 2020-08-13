How important is a pre workout routine? Here’s what you need to know

From improving your performance to keeping your health in check, Dr. Ashish Jain, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC tells us the importance of having a pre-workout routine.

Do you not feel motivated enough to work out every day? Do you feel that you lack the energy and stamina it takes to exercise? If yes, then you need a proper pre-workout routine that will help improve your performance and achieve your goals. We talked to Dr. Ashish Jain, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC, who also happens to be a fitness enthusiast, shared with us some tips to help you with your pre-workout routine.

Dr. Jain said, “I believe that one must have a ‘Workout Routine’ in place for the week to be able to effectively decide on the ‘Pre-workout’ prep. A good weekly routine involves a mix of Cardio and Strength Training days with one or two days for rest and recovery. It is better to do cardio in a fasted state in the mornings, and strength training in the evenings when your body is well-fed and strong to lift.”

Here are some pre-workout tips by Dr Ashish Jain that will help you feel energized during your workout.

1. Pre-workout nutrition

Fueling your body with the right nutrients prior to exercise will give you enough energy and strength you need to perform better. “Cardio is best done fasted to ensure maximum fat utilization for energy unless one is into HIIT. However, for a good strength workout, one must eat a good meal at least an hour or more prior to training. Complex carbs like sweet potato or oats along with a protein is ideal to ensure sustained energy for the session,” added Dr Jain. He recommends drinking black coffee half an hour before you exercise as it will help improve focus and energy levels.

2. Supplements

The use of supplements is common these days with people getting more enthusiastic about working out. These products are believed to enhance performance, improve strength, increase lean body and reduce fatigue.

“These are optional boosters which can be used to enhance workout performance and results. Some of the commonly used are L-Carnitine, caffeine, L-Arginine or Citrulline, Creatine or a combination of the above as a pre-workout drink with or without a whey protein scoop,” said Dr Jain. However, you must consult your doctor once before adding any of them in your diet.

3. Warm-up exercises

Dr. Jain explained that it is crucial to “get your body and muscles warmed up and mobilized before you work out. It also helps to prevent injuries.”

General Body warm-ups: Short burst of running or brisk walking, cycling, cross trainer or rowing. At home this could be knee-ups, jumping jacks or mountain climbers. These exercises raise your heart rate and get your sweat going.

Local body part warm-ups: Pull-ups far back, push-ups for chest, free squats for legs or rotator cuff movements for shoulders. These are essential to mobile the muscle groups to be trained that day and loosen up the involved joints.

ALSO READ: THESE are the 4 best ways to track your fitness progress

Share your comment ×