How to increase life expectancy: 7 Food items that will help you to live long and healthy

How to increase life expectancy: There are certain superfoods that will help to boost longevity. Read on to know more about these food items.

Many scientific researchers are on to know how one can increase life expectancy. As per some studies, eating a healthy and balanced diet and eating certain superfoods can boost your health and help you to live longer by fighting with the signs of diseases, especially with heart ailments. Curbing heart-related diseases is one of the ways to increase life expectancy as the same is one of the leading causes of death across the world.

Read on to know which are the best food items that promote longevity.

1. Carrot

If you want to increase your life expectancy then you should include carrots in your diet. This veggie is highly recommended as they have high levels of beta-carotene. For the unversed, beta-carotene can be converted into Vitamin A and the nutrient is involved in many functions including immune, vision, reproduction and cellular communication among others. As per studies, a nutrient called falcarinol helps to fight and reduce the chances of cancer as well.

2. Beans and legumes

One should include beans and legumes in the daily diet for they have many health benefits right from controlling blood sugar, blood pressure, reduction in cravings to protecting the body against various cancer and other ailments, there are several benefits of the same.

3. Nuts

Several studies have claimed that nuts are one of the superfoods and should be consumed on a daily basis. Dried fruits are chock full nutrients such as proteins, good fats, iron, fibre, and several minerals and vitamins among others. The nutrient-dense food item is also heart-healthy and will help you boost your longevity. Also, the L-arginine content in the nuts acts as a vasodilator. For the unversed, vasodilation is a process that helps to keep our arteries open and less blocked for better passage of blood. The same helps to keep blood pressure down which in turn helps to prevent damage of other organs.

4. Seeds

Chia seeds, flax seeds and hemp seeds are packed with nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, healthy monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats and many other vital vitamins, minerals and antioxidants among others. As per studies, the consumption of varied seeds can help to keep the heart and other diseases at bay. It also helps to fight and reduce the risks of inflammation, blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglycerides, among others.

5. Berries

Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries among others boast a long list of nutrients including antioxidants which protects our bodies against oxidative stress and inflammation. For the unversed, if your body is inflamed and unable to fight free radicals then you may suffer from heart and other deadly diseases. Just like nuts, this type of fruit also acts as a vasodilator.

6. Dark Chocolate

Dark Chocolate is full of nutrients such as protein, minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants such as flavonoids among others. As per the study, eating dark chocolate at least 5 times a week showed a 57% lower risk of coronary heart illness in comparison to non-chocolate eaters.

7. Onions and garlic

Onions and garlic have anti-diabetic and anti-cancer effects. They also lower the risk of gastric and prostate cancers. For the unversed, they are full of organosulfur compounds and the same prevents the growth of cancer cells. One can also include leeks, chives, shallots, and scallions as well.

Aside from these foods, one can also include other superfoods such as mushroom, tomatoes, pomegranate, green leafy vegetables, olive oil, avocado, fish (Mediterranean diet) among others. Aside from these above-mentioned superfoods, several other habits such as: avoiding overeating, staying physically active, avoiding smoking & alcohol, staying happy and positive, avoiding stress and a better sleeping pattern will also help you to boost longevity.

