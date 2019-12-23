Karela Juice for weight loss: THIS is how bitter gourd helps you burn fat

A glass of fresh karela juice can work wonders for your body and help you shed some kilos and get in shape. Read on to find it how it aids weight loss.

Bitter gourd, also known as karela, is known to be one of the most bitter vegetables available in the market but it's also known for all it's health benefits as well. Karela is a source of numerous vitamins and minerals like folate, zinc, iron and magnesium and vitamin B1, B2, B3 and vitamin C and other such things. It's also rich in calcium and potassium and proteins. This is the main reason why people have been consuming this bitter karela juice.

A glass of fresh karela juice once a day, is known to be very beneficial for our health. It's packed with nutrients and is worth the trouble that we end up going through but how does karela juice help with weight loss? Does it really have an impact on your body and weight? Knowing the answer to these questions may help you decide if you want to make karela a part of your weight loss regime or not.

Here are some ways in which karela juice aids weight loss:

1. Karela is known to regulate insulin and helps in maintaining blood sugar levels. It activates your insulin and prevents sugar from turning into fat which means that your body will create less fat leading to fat loss in your body.

2. Karela has very few calories and fat and carbohydrates. This reduces your fat, calories and carbs intake and you don't have to worry about gaining extra weight. 100 grams of karela only has about 34 calories.

3. Bitter gourd has a lot of fibers which are good for your body. A high fiber diet also helps you in feeling full for a longer time which in turn reduces cravings and prevents you from binge eating or overeating. It also has high water content which makes it a very healthy vegetable to include in your diet.

4. Karela is known to prevent the formation and growth of fat cells which helps reduce the fat in your body and helps you lose weight and stay in shape.

Credits :food ndtv

