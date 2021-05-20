How to keep stress and anxiety at bay during your fertility treatment amid the COVID 19 crisis?

The second wave of COVID 19 is taking a toll on everyone's mental health along with physical health and women are getting affected by this the most. The mental stress is also connected to infertility. So, Dr. Aindri Sanyal, Senior Fertility Consultant, shares some tips for women to keep their stress at bay during their fertility treatment amid the COVID 19 crisis.

Amongst several problems, some women may also have to deal with infertility. So, this second wave of COVID 19 is not being easy for them as it is affecting their mental health which can lead to infertility in women. The stress and anxiety caused by this COVID 19 crisis will be responsible for the infertility issues in women currently. So, women should focus more on reducing their stress and being happy and positive. Dr. Aindri Sanyal, Senior Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility East, Kolkata, talks about how women during their fertility treatment can keep stress at bay amid this COVID 19 second wave.

How does infertility impact a woman’s mental health?

When a woman is diagnosed with infertility it impacts the mental health of the person. Being under the stress of not being able to conceive in turn not only impacts the psychological health but also the physical health of a woman. Infertility causes a lot of social and psychological pressure. Stress in the hypothalamus can affect ovulation because the pituitary hormones which regulate ovulation can be affected by the higher centers. Women might even feel a sense of inadequacy in not being able to conceive. It is not just the cause of infertility that leads to distress, it might include the various procedures and tests that it involves.

Tips to reduce stress during fertility treatment:

1- With everyone cooped up inside the house and in each other’s faces, a woman needs space to clear her mind.

2- Yoga might also prove to be helpful in clearing the mind and having better ovulation/periods. It helps to increase your focus and might help reduce stress and anxiety.

3- Meditation might also be helpful to gain peace of mind.

4- With COVID 19 everywhere, all physical forms of support groups have been suspended. However, there are multiple online support groups that are available. One can share their experiences and their journey with other people struggling or undergoing the same issues. This might help one understand that they are not alone.

5- Talking to your loved ones may also help.

6- Having a good diet might help you have better physical health.

