How to look and feel younger? Dermatologists share anti aging secrets that many people don't know

Want to know what are the anti-aging secrets that hardly people know? Then read on as dermatologists have shared their insights on the same.

Aging like a fine wine is what we almost all desire. However, due to stress, pollution, and poor eating habits have been backtracking the efforts that we do for healthy skin and body. Just like these mentioned ones, there are several external, as well as internal factors, which negatively affect our skin. Are you also noticing ageing signs, fine lines and crow feet around eyes? Or already tensed on how you can prevent them? Then instead of mulling and stressing over the fact that your skin is not youthful anymore or how you can keep it better, go for anti-aging treatments and bring some lifestyle changes and soon you will see the difference.

Today, we have asked two skin experts to share some anti-aging secrets that you can follow and reduce or prevent the signs of aging. Some tips include lifestyle changes such as increasing the intake of fruits and veggies, reducing the consumption of sugar and better sleep among others while others inlcude treatments such as PRP, micro-needling and radiofrequency etc. Read on to find out what dermats have to say.

Here is 101 on Anti-aging, read on to know:

Eat lots of fruits and vegetables and have proper sleep

Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon, Dr. Jangid stated, "As we age our skin plasticity reduces and you will notice a rough, sagging skin. To reduce some impact of aging first try to practice an anti-aging skin routine. Incorporate a healthy lifestyle that is a combination of a healthy diet and proper sleep i.e. at least 7-8 hours. Eat lots of fruits and vegetables to help prevent oxidative damage. Include protein in your diet so that your skin can create those age-defying proteins, collagen, and elastin."

Avoid alcohol and include anti-aging ingredients

"Avoid alcohol consumption and cut sugar intake. Exercise daily for healthy skin and body. You can select products that contain anti-aging ingredients such as Alpha-Hydroxy Acids or Retinol. Retinoid (Vitamin A) in your cosmetic regimen will help in the growth of new skin and will remove the old skin."

Switch to antioxidants and green tea

"You can take Idebenone which is a very powerful antioxidant, very few people know that it helps to stimulate your anti-aging skin. Now the tablets are also available in India you can have those tablets too because it’s healthy but if you are dealing with any health issue consult a doctor before have this. If you are a tea lover, switch to Green-tree as it contains Polyphenols which is antioxidant in nature and will help fight wrinkles."

Our skin and stomach are related

Dr Apratim Goel, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Director of Cutis Skin Studio revealed, " The best anti thing secret is to cut sugars from your diet as sugars age you. You can also include Retinoids which are Vitamin A derivatives that help collagen build-up in skin and must be started early in life. It helps prevent aging. Many do not know that our skin and stomach are related. So, if you keep your digestion good, it helps maintain healthy skin."

Do not forget exfoliation and include Vitamin C

She also shared that the biggest tip for anti-aging is exfoliation. She said, "People forget that skin is like a sieve. It has to be exfoliated for skincare products to enter. Sleeping with makeup on is the biggest mistake to accelerate aging. Also, one should sleep on silk pillowcases as it helps to prevent wrinkles since it avoids friction." She added how one should include at least 2000mg of vitamin C daily.

Botox and radiofrequency can come to your rescue

Dr. Goel added, "Many people are now aware of using sunscreens and antioxidants but botox still remains a taboo word among many. Botox is an anti-aging wonder, simple, quick, effective, zero side effects. Erase away the wrinkles and frowns, slim your face, by using this secret weapon. Another secret I would like to share is radiofrequency. Machines exilis, ultracel, venus legacy when done on a regular basis helps in collagen remodelling and skin tightening. Add RF to your regular facials to achieve anti-aging benefits in the true sense."

Go for PRP and Microneedling

Dr. Apratim added, "One can also go for PRP therapy. It’s a revolutionary treatment that uses patients' blood based on the principle that your own body has the potential to repair and slow down the process of aging. Last but not the least, Microneedling. This procedure uses a device with a number of tiny needles that are present on the surface of the roller. It creates micro injuries on the skin surface which stimulates collagen and helps in anti aging."

Credits :Pinkvilla

