7 Ways to maintain fitness after retirement

Retirement is one of those experiences that we talk about, yet it always seems just out of reach. We plan, prepare, and line up all our ducks in a row so when the time comes, we can enjoy the retirement we imagined. And when it comes, it can be a unique sensation like no other. Some continue to work in some capacity, while others choose to travel or take up new hobbies. There is one obstacle, however, that can hamper any retirement plans, and that is your personal health. Without good health while in retirement, you may find yourself spending more time in doctors’ offices and resting at home than doing what you planned. The good news is that you can do many things to take care of yourself in retirement to enjoy it to the fullest. Today, we have Mandy Narula, a certified sports nutritionist, to give us some insights on how to maintain fitness after you retire.

As most people retire at the age of 65 years and life expectancy in most of the countries is 80 so you have 15 more years to enjoy your retirement. There would be some common ageing issues, there are many ways to stay healthy when you retire to minimize or prevent further ageing issues that can come with age in general. Below are 7 ways to stay healthy when you retire.

1. Exercise

The benefits of exercise for people who retire is well documented. It can help regulate mood, manage stress, and increase self-esteem. In addition, exercise can prevent disease and help improve circulation of blood to the extremities. It also helps keep bones strong and improves balance to help lessen the chance of a fall. And exercise does not have to be scary or vigorous. A nice brisk walk around the mall or neighbourhood is a good start. You will see your cognitive function improve and feel better for moving. And your retirement experience will benefit.

2. Eat well

Eating well in retirement is essential to a happy one. The benefits of eating well are well researched and wide reaching. Eating well promotes energy and helps reduce the risks of heart disease. It also helps with weight control, which is important as we age. Being less active and gaining weight at an older age can lead to higher chances of heart-related diseases such as strokes and type 2diabetes. These can hamper any plans in retirement permanently. Eating well does not have to be complicated. Try to get a mix of food from on your plate from all food groups at each meal, and start small. Try eliminating one thing or adding one thing at a time. Also, consult your doctor or a trained nutritionist.

3. Play Games

That’s right! Play games. Play card games, board games, crossword puzzles, actual puzzles, and more. Playing games helps to keep your mind sharp and increase memory retention when you retire. In fact, studies show that increased game play and activity can help reduce the risk of dementia quite a bit. Play solitaire or pick up a paper and try the crossword puzzle. Exercise your brain just like your body. Your retirement plans will thank you as you relish them because you are more focused due to game playing.

4. Socialize

Lack of socialization as a senior can lead to negative impacts on health and mental well-being. Book clubs, writing clubs, game clubs, dances, and more are great ways to get out and socialize. Not only does it allow you to meet new people and make your retirement more full, but it also helps you improve the quality of your life. Try Zumba, join the local Gym, or visit a senior day care to see what activities they offer. The options are endless. This is one of the most important aspects of staying healthy in retirement.

5. Take a class

This suggestion provides a combination of benefits listed in the earlier suggestions. That is why it is such a potent but simple suggestion. Taking a class, any kind of class, can help you socialize, improve your cognition, and, if it is a physical one, get you to exercise. Learning something new also helps you feel excited and more engaged in your own life. Plus, you may make new friends that become a part of your retirement landscape.

6. Limit alcohol intake

Regular alcohol consumption affects all areas of your body. It affects your brain, heart, immune system, and pancreas and impairs your vision and balance. While moderation is fine, such as a glass of wine or beer every so often, heavy consumption is not recommended. The side effects on your physical health and mental well-being can be devastating. From a fall that injures you to feeling depressed; drinking will hamper your retirement plans and could even take you away from them for large amounts of time.

7. Stay Safe

While this may be a consideration many overlook, safety is important when you retire. This does not mean learn karate or carry a heavy bat. This means prep your home with emergency alert equipment, make your home comfortable to sit and sleep in with the proper back and neck support, and have good lighting as well as a clear and clean floor to avoid accidental slips.

Please follow these simple rules and stay healthy.

