How to maintain the pH level of our body? Find out

The pH level of our body protects it from getting highly acidic. An acidic body causes several health issues that can impact our daily life. So, find out how you can have a healthy level of pH with certain lifestyle changes.

We all are well aware of the pH balance of our body which is a crucial and essential part. The term pH stands for hydrogen, which is the measurement of hydrogen-ion concentration. The pH level ranges from 1 to 14 and 7 is considered to be neutral. Zero level of pH is highly acidic for our body and 14 is entirely alkaline. Our blood needs a slight amount of alkaline with a pH level between 7.35 and 7.45.

Our stomach is acidic with a pH level of 3.5 so that it can digest food. And the level of urine depends on what we eat. If this pH balances get damaged in our body then it will have inflammation. And acidic body causes bad breath, body odour, skin blemishes, indigestion, high or low blood sugar levels. Most of us are facing these issues right now due to our lifestyle and food habits, which mostly include processed and junk foods. So, it is always advisable to avoid highly acidic foods and take the ones with alkaline to have a maintained pH balance.

Here’s what you should know about your pH balance of the body:

Why does our pH balance get damaged?

Stress from daily work, medications, etc. can make our body acidic. So, then it tries to compensate it with alkaline and minerals. That’s why we need to consume more foods that can produce alkaline; otherwise, our body will pull out those important minerals from bones, teeth and organs. And this will cause fatigue, infections, diseases and weak immune system.

What is the solution?

To maintain our pH level in the blood, we need to opt for the alkaline diet because of the following:

It can boost the energy so that all tissues, cells and body fluids stay active and work properly in our body.

It strengthens bones and muscles.

Improves heart health and brain function.

Prevents kidney stones.

Reduces arthritis.

Lowers the risk of type II diabetes.

It slows down the ageing process.

It also aids in weight loss.

How to add more alkaline to your body?

Start doing these things to create an alkaline environment in your body:

Add lemons to your foods as much as you can like in tea, salads, juices, etc. You can also drink a cup of hot water with lemon juice in it.

Limit coffee and tea. Opt for herbal teas like green tea, fresh mint tea, lemongrass tea, etc.

Avoid alcohol. It damages the kidney and can cause stones in it.

Exercise regularly for at least 30 minutes to maintain the pH balance.

Avoid pasta and other processed cereal foods because they tend to make the body more acidic.

Add more probiotics to your daily diet. Eat more yoghurt, miso, kimchi, tempeh, etc. as they are a great source of probiotics.

Increase your fruit and vegetables intake to have a potential level of pH.

Have leafy veggies once in 10 days as they contain oxalic acid.

Also Read: Weight Loss: Sip THESE metabolism boosting drinks to get in shape

Share your comment ×