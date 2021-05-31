How to manage anxiety about coronavirus? An expert opines with 5 useful tips

Clinical nutritionist and dietician, Gauri Anand reveals tips on how to manage covid anxiety and stress. Read more to know effective and useful tips to combat lockdown fatigue, mental stress and depression during the pandemic.

Lockdown fatigue is real. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit us hard and has a major effect on our lives. Many of us are facing challenges that are indeed stressful.

Public health actions, such as social distancing, are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but they can make us feel isolated and lonely and can increase stress and anxiety. However, there is always a silver lining and we can learn to cope with stress in a healthy way. This will make you and those around you become stronger than ever and come out of it in a healthy way without causing much harm to your mental peace and health.

Here are some symptoms you might observe in case you are suffering from mental illness:

Feelings of fear, anger, sadness, worry, or frustration.

Changes in appetite and energy.

Facing difficulty in concentrating and making decisions.

Difficulty in sleeping or nightmares.

Physical reactions, such as headaches, body pains, stomach problems, and skin rashes.

Deterioration of chronic health problems.

Mental health conditions getting worse.

It is natural to feel stressed, anxious, grief, and sorrow during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is definitely a dreadful time as we’re in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. So the question arising here is how to manage anxiety during this terrifying period. Below are a few ways that you can help manage stress during the pandemic as shared by dietician and clinical nutritionist, Gauri Anad:

Maintain a routine

Our brains and our bodies perform better if we have a routine and follow a regular schedule. At first, it may feel fun or relaxing to have a lot of free time that you can use however you want, especially if you have a job you can no longer go to and other responsibilities that have shifted. Having a routine can help you become more efficient. Without a routine, you could be making hundreds of bad decisions, and the stress and anxiety will add up. Building a routine will definitely take this pressure off and sticking to a routine can help boost your self-confidence.

Regular sleep cycle

The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot about our lives in the last few months, and that includes our sleep cycle too. Loss of work, economic and health worries, isolation and disruption to your work, school, and home life definitely has increased stress, anxiety, and depression. These in turn have caused destruction to your quality of sleep. To avoid tossing and turning or staring at the clock, choose a perfect time for bed when you normally feel tired. If you’re getting the right amount of sleep, you should be able to wake up naturally without an alarm. If you need to keep hitting the snooze button in the morning, it may be a sign you need an earlier bedtime.

Warm bath or a hot shower

Taking a hot bath before bed could help you sleep better, especially if the water temperature and the timing of the bath are just going right. Taking a warm bath or shower during this span adds up to the natural biological process of the sleep cycle.

Practice mindfulness

Meditation and mindfulness are practices that be helpful to everyone during times of crisis such as the current global pandemic caused by COVID-19. While there are many forms of meditation and mindfulness, these have shown improvements in measures of anxiety, depression. Introducing yourself to a mindfulness and meditation practice during this pandemic has the potential to complement treatment and is a low-cost beneficial method of providing support with anxiety for all.

Use aromas to calm anxiety

Aromatherapy can also be used in the process to relieve anxiety. It is the practice of inhaling the scent of essential oils to improve your wellbeing. Lavender, rose and jasmine are some fascinating aromas to overcome anxiety.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kritika Kamra REVEALS all that she eats in a day, follows intermittent fasting, Keto diet & more

Share your comment ×