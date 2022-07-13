With coffee being the most preferred beverage of all time, It is extremely rare to find somebody who does not lean on a cup of coffee to get going. To be precise, over 62 percent of Americans find their morning comforts in a cup of coffee to jump-start their day. In fact, whether you need help pulling yourself out of bed or you are struggling to survive the longest-ever staff meeting, caffeine is key. Because caffeine seems to do this wonder of keeping us alert, when it comes to daily intake, people generally have a second or even a third cup of coffee in a day. Is that too much caffeine? Let’s find out.

How much caffeine is too much caffeine?

While The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), states when consumed in moderation caffeine is a healthy part of a diet, too much caffeine is dangerous for your health. But, how much caffeine is too much caffeine? Although the answer to that depends on various factors like body weight, medications, and along with individual sensitivity. Therefore, “too much” varies from person to person. That is because caffeine impacts different people very differently. While few people need several cups of coffee to feel energetic, others may get the same effect from just one.

However, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends despite any personal sensitivity, caffeine intake should be limited, especially in children. In fact, kids under the age of 5 should not be served caffeine in any form, not even caffeine-rich chocolates. Kids under the age may develop difficulty sleeping or face anxiety. Excessive caffeine in kids may even lead to heart or blood pressure-related concerns. Also, women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to conceive should limit or simply avoid caffeine intake.

However, the FDA guidelines state that healthy adults must limit their caffeine consumption to a maximum of 400 milligrams. That means you can have around a maximum of four cups of coffee in a day without posing serious threats to your body. For people who love caffeine a little too much should be aware that when caffeine is consumed above 1,200 milligrams it leads to excessive consumption which can lead to severe health consequences, as stated by FDA reports.

The caffeine content of common foods and drinks

If you are trying to understand and limit your caffeine intake the first step has to be understanding how much caffeine you consume in a day. Yep, it’s not just your cup of coffee that contains caffeine but is found in several other food and drinks. When you are unaware of the caffeine content of common foods and drinks, there is a chance you might consume excessive amounts of caffeine without even realizing it. Read on for a list of the caffeine content of common foods and drinks.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics lists the caffeine content of several common beverages:

Energy drinks: 8 fl oz: 47-163 mg

Coffee: 8 fl oz: 96 mg

Espresso: 1 fl oz: 64 mg

Black tea: 1 cup: 48 mg

Cola: 12 fl oz: 33 mg

Candy, semi-sweet chocolate: 1 oz: 18 mg

Hot chocolate: 8 fl oz: 8mg

While coffee is the most common source of caffeine, there are a lot of other sources of caffeine. Other caffeine sources include tea, colas, chocolates, energy drinks, and gum along with several over-the-counter medicines, among other food items. Also, the size of the beverage or food item may not necessarily help you guess the caffeine content. The amount of caffeine in a beverage, let's say coffee or even tea depends on its type and its brewing time. While in the case of coffee it also depends upon the types of coffee beans and how they are roasted. Moreover, the caffeine content in one cup of coffee from different brands widely varies. In fact, it must be noted that one small energy drink can equate to the caffeine content of a large cup of coffee. It is very important to read labels.

Here is a list of common (brands) products and their caffeine content:

20 ounces of Dunkin' Donuts with a Turbo Shot: 436 mg of caffeine

20 ounces of Starbucks coffee: 415 mg of caffeine

23.5 ounces of Jolt energy drink: 280 mg of caffeine

One caplet of NoDoz: 200 mg of caffeine

16 ounces of McDonald's coffee: 133 mg of caffeine

Two Excedrin Migraine tablets: 130 mg of caffeine

8.4 ounces of Red Bull: 80 mg of caffeine

8 ounces of brewed black tea: up to 80 mg of caffeine

16 ounces of Snapple lemon tea: 62 mg of caffeine

8 ounces of brewed green tea: up to 60 mg of caffeine

12 ounces of Pepsi MAX: 69 mg of caffeine

12 ounces of Coca-Cola: 35 mg of caffeine

One piece of Jolt gum: 45 mg of caffeine

4 ounces of Dannon coffee yogurt: 30 mg of caffeine

One Hershey's Special Dark chocolate bar (1.5 ounces): 20 mg of caffeine

What happens when you consume too much caffeine?

Overconsumption of caffeine can lead to a number of physical problems and side effects that include, difficulty sleeping (insomnia), jitters, anxiousness, faster heart rate, upset stomach, headache (migraine), nausea, or a constant feeling of unhappiness (dysphoria)

1. Increased anxiousness

Consumption of caffeine leads to a spike in blood pressure, however, over-consumption can lead to severe anxiety, nervousness, jitters, and even an uncomfortably fast heart rate. It can even make you scared or jumpy due to increased adrenaline.

2. Insomnia or trouble sleeping

Caffeine impacts the central nervous system. It works to keep us alert which naturally prohibits us from falling asleep. People who already suffer from insomnia should avoid taking caffeine, for at least past 3 to avoid any sleep disturbances.

3. Stomach aches

Caffeine is acidic in nature, plus it has laxative properties. Too much coffee affects your gut and disrupts its normal functioning. It may lead to severe cases of heartburn, cramps, indigestion, nausea, or even diarrhea. People who suffer from acidity or GERD should stay away from caffeine.

4. Frequent urination

Caffeine also serves as a diuretic, that means that it may lead to dehydration. Over-consumption of coffee or caffeine may lead to frequent urination or a severe case of dehydration.

5. Headaches

While one or two cups of coffee may fix your headache, anything more than that may actually cause it. Also, if your caffeine intake is fairly regular, it is likely that missing your daily dose of caffeine may lead to a severe headache which may be a withdrawal symptom. Also, people who suffer from migraine must steer clear of caffeine and caffeine-induced products.

What to do to avoid the side effects?

To avoid any unpleasant side effects, you must consume caffeine in moderation which may even mean limiting your daily caffeine content. Here are your caffeine guidelines,

A healthy adult can consume up to 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine in a day. That means any more than 4 cups of coffee or 10 cans of cold drink will definitely harm your body.

Teens should not have any more than 100 mg of caffeine in a day. This means 1 cup of coffee or about two cans of cold drink.

Caffeine withdrawal

If your caffeine intake is fairly regular, on the days you do not consume coffee, it is likely that your body will respond in unpleasant ways. Typically people complain of severe headaches or fatigue. These symptoms constitute caffeine withdrawal symptoms. To avoid them, you shouldn't skip on caffeine suddenly. Even if you want to quit, you will have to plan it gradually.

How to cut back on caffeine without any withdrawal headaches?

Once you are aware of your caffeine intake, whether it's coffee, tea, soda, or even over-the-counter pain relievers, cutting back is not easy. However, it is not impossible. The trick is to cut back gradually over a number of weeks. You can even swap your usual coffee with decaf and go for healthier substitutes of soda. There are a number of caffeine-free beverages out there, it is important to read the label. It may take a while, and some trial and error but you’ll find a balance that frees you from caffeine addition and gives you the required energy without any unpleasant side effects.

If like most adults out there, you rely on a cup of coffee to simply start your day, you really don’t need to worry. One or even two cups of coffee does not lead to health problems. However, you must remember, that apart from coffee several other food items and beverages contain caffeine, so it is important to limit the intake. Also, if you have an existing health disorder like migraine, insomnia, heart disease, or GERD, you must stay away from caffeine to avoid any serious side effects. It is safe to say, healthy caffeine intake is all about moderation. If you don't overconsume it, caffeine has several health benefits. However, if you do not consume caffeine remember most of the health benefits of caffeine can also be achieved by drinking a decaf that too without leading to any addiction.