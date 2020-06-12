How much table sugar you should eat every day?

Do you overeat sugar which is known as white poison every day? Read on to find out right here.

Table sugar is known as white poison as they don't do any good but just bad. It is full of calories with no added nutrients and can damage your metabolism as well. Eating too much sugar is linked to health issues and disorders such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, tooth decay, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and heart diseases among others. Even after knowing the disadvantages we still add sugar daily to our diet as it is too hard to give it away completely. And that's why today we are talking about how much one can eat it daily and what are the best ways to minimize its consumption.

Before we figure that out, let's also understand the difference between added sugar and natural sugars (found in fruits and veggies). Naturally occurring sugars are fine (but again in moderate quantities), but that's not the case with added sugar (table sugar). Candy, processed foods, such as soft drinks and baked products are full of table sugar (sucrose) or high-fructose corn syrup. And fruits and veggies along with natural sugars at least provide water, fiber, and various micronutrients. But the problem is we love sucrose-loaded food items.

How much table sugar per day is fine?

There is no straight answer as it depends on person to person. However, according to the American Heart Association (AHA), the maximum you should eat sugar in a day are as follows:

Men: 150 calories per day (9 teaspoons)

Women: 100 calories per day (6 teaspoons)

And ideally, you should limit the intake to less than 10% of their daily calorie intake.

If you eat more than RDA, then you should try to burn the extra calories by working out daily. But if you are obese or a diabetic, then you should stay clear or try to avoid as much as you can. So, for your soft drinks, baked goods and processed foods are big NO-NOs.

Are you addicted to sugar?

Sugary foods stimulate the same areas in the brain as drugs do. And that's why many people suffer from sugar addiction or cannot resist sugar-laden foods. So, try the best to overcome the addiction by completely abstaining from it.

Smart ways to reduce sugar reduction:

Natural substitutes like stevia can help. Check out this link to know more about sugar substitutes.

Avoid soft drinks and fruit juice, drink water and water concoctions.

Avoid processed foods.

Read food labels carefully as sugar has many names such as sucrose, high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), dehydrated cane juice, glucose, dextrose, syrup, cane sugar and more. If the packaged food contains more than one type of sugar, then you should avoid it.

Bottomline

Now that you know how bad it is, you should limit its intake in order to have a healthy life. If you want to lose weight, then you should do your best to avoid food items that contain added sugars.

