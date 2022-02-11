How often should you get facials done? Read on to find out

Well, to understand this we really need to dig deep about the skin cycle. During the skin cycle, new skin cells are formed at the deepest layer of the epidermis and work its way up to the surface of the skin. This is the stage when the skin cell has matured and eventually flakes off, explains Seema Nanda, a Cosmetologist.

She further adds that every Skin sequence varies from person to person and is influenced by factors like hormones, skin condition, age, health and stress. Primarily 5-6 weeks is the average Skin cycle.

At the age of 19-21, the process can take 14-21 days compared to a middle-aged adult where it is estimated to be 28 days. As we grow older, this skin cycle slows to about 45-60 days in our 40’s and 50’s. It can further slow to about 60-90 days in our 50’s and 60’s.

Why is facial important?

Aging slows down the skin cycle, leading to dead cells accumulation on the surface of skin causing sagging, fine lines and wrinkles.

Bacteria can become trapped causing blemishes and breakouts. Discoloured and irregular cells can also become trapped causing spots and discolouration. So it is important to choose skin care products that can accelerate your cellular turnover and keep fresh new skin cells flourishing to the surface.

When starting a new skin care regime with Facials, it is advised to wait approximately 1-3 skin cycles or 6 – 18 weeks to see better results. This gives the skin chance to work on making changes to the cell’s health, condition, vitality and strength. When the outer surface of skin is made of newer skin cells, skin feels softer and looks more vibrant. By maintaining an average 28-day or faster replacement cycle through healthy lifestyle choices and a regular skin care routine that addresses the basics of skin, your skin will appear smoother and more youthful.

Consistency yields results

The Life Cycle

-Immediately after your facial; your skin radiates a healthy glow

-48-72 hours after; your skin is hydrated, as circulation has been boosted

-28-48 days after; cells regenerate and the long-term benefits of your facial kick in

-4-6 weeks after; time to schedule your next appointment to remove dead skin cells and rid your skin of impurities.

If your goal is to achieve a smoother skin texture, brighter, firmer, more vibrant skin with fewer breakouts, you should get a facial once a month. This will allow for lesser breakouts, and for you to stay on top of skin concerns that crop up seasonally.

During winters indoor heating is known to dehydrate the skin, and a facial can correct that serious lack of moisture! A facial will exfoliate away dull surface skin cells, allowing for hydrating serums to penetrate deeply and fight the dryness that can cause signs of premature aging and breakouts.

Have Patience and be consistent when it comes to facials.

