Diabetes Prevention: Here’s a 5 Step guide to avoid diabetes

It takes years of living a certain lifestyle to see signs of damage in the human body!

And the human body is magical in that way – you don’t absolutely need medication to reverse that damage unless it’s something life-threatening. You can make lifestyle changes every single day towards better health! As a nutritionist, I’m seeing a lot of young clients with insulin resistance, with a high risk of developing type II diabetes if they went on with their current lifestyle as it is. The results are phenomenal when they start making tweaks to their lifestyle – simple things like focusing on how they eat the food on their plate.

When you see a plate of food, identify your protein, fat, and carb sources (including fibre). Start your meal by eating fibre and protein first. This creates a temporary lining in the gut that helps slow down the release of sugar from carbs into the bloodstream.

Several methods for determining insulin resistance include HBA1C test for blood Additional signs: Frequent or increased urination, somewhat darker skin in some places (such as the chin, armpits, or back of the neck), a rapid drop in energy, especially after lunch, a general feeling of being cold, and an inability to feel satisfied even after eating. Such recurrent symptoms might cause chronic inflammation, which harms our internal organs.

The four pillars of nutrition—food, sleep, stress, and physical activity—must be prioritised. For the body to be in equilibrium, the four pillars work together. The body is just made that way by nature.

Here are some tips by Nutritionist Ishti Saluja on how you can prevent diabetes in the coming years:

Move your body

The pancreas must produce more insulin to move sugar from the bloodstream and into the blood cells when the body develops insulin resistance, which is the underlying cause of diabetes. Exercise raises cells' insulin sensitivity, which reduces the body's requirement for insulin to control blood sugar levels. For better blood sugar control, try HIIT, running, swimming, yoga, strength training, or even just strolling.

Take enough sleep

When you sleep, your body regenerates. This period of time is highly important for the body to reset the hormones that are in charge of numerous functions, including alerting you when you're hungry or full, processing insulin, protecting you from infections, and more. The importance of having a relaxed body and mind cannot be overstated for your overall wellness!

Control your stress

The body goes into "fight or flight" mode when stress levels are high. This pushes the body to put other bodily processes (such as digestion, muscular recovery, and sleep) on hold in order to conserve energy for combating stress. The body doesn't distinguish between different types of pressures; whether it's a tiger or a terrible text, it reacts the same way and expends energy to combat it. The extra energy that is floating about in the body is stored as fat, which causes insulin resistance.

Eat well

Limit your consumption of carbs with a high glycaemic index. Foods with a higher GI raise blood pressure more quickly, which leads to inflammation in the body and rapid decreases in energy. Additionally, it's crucial to balance the protein and good fats in all of your meals.

Focus on fibre as carbs

Consuming a lot of fibre is good for your digestive system, your weight, and your blood sugar levels. In your digestive tract, fibre and water combine to form a gel-like barrier that slows down food absorption and causes blood sugar levels to rise more gradually. Thus, eating more fibre may help control frequent blood sugar spikes.

