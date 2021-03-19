How should women take care of their health on a regular basis?

While taking responsibilities of their family, women often tend to forget about their own health. But there is a definite requirement of strict care for their health to stay safe from all kinds of issues. So, Dr Sailee Modi, Ayurveda Consultant, Vedicure Healthcare and Wellness shares some exclusive tips about how women should take care of their health regularly.

A woman is the backbone of the family. She is always busy and focused on taking care of the family throughout the day. But, it is unfortunate that she tends to ignore her own health. They are expected to strike a work-life balance with other responsibilities. But in that process, they tend to neglect their health problems, and this can give rise to complications in the future. So, here are a few simple yet important things shared by Dr Sailee Modi, Ayurveda Consultant, Vedicure Healthcare and Wellness that women should do to lead a healthy life.

Punctuality

It is said that “early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise.” Hence, follow this advice and get going. After you wake up, it will be imperative for you to exercise daily. Get 45 minutes of a morning walk or do yoga and pranayama.

Meals on time

Meals should be consumed on time that is breakfast before 9:00 am, lunch between 12:00-1:00 pm, and dinner before 7:00 pm for a smooth digestion process.

Healthy sleep pattern

Stick to a good sleep routine and take a minimum of 8 hours of sleep. Avoid daytime sleeping and sleep early at night between 10:00-10.30 pm. For an afternoon, a short nap of 20 minutes is recommended for you.

For menstruation

During menstruation, avoid physical exertion like indulging in sports activity, going on a trek or gym or exercising on these days. Avoid spicy and oily food. Take proper rest for 3 days and stay stress-free. To relieve mental stress, practice deep breathing exercises, meditation, yoga and pranayama. You can also de-stress by talking to your family members or friends and spending quality time with them. Moreover, doing what you like that as listening to music, dance, gardening or photography can help you manage your stress.

Eat healthy only

Eat healthy home-cooked food with 1 tablespoon of ghee. As Ayurveda says, during menstruation, there is an increase in Vata and Dosha. So, having ghee with food is necessary. Keep good hygiene of your vaginal area and keep it dry as there are more chances of infections.

For menopausal women

Menopausal women suffer from mood swings, hot flashes, depression, osteoporosis, and insomnia. To overcome all these issues, it will be imperative to take herbs like Shatavari, Ashwagandha, Kumari (aloe vera). Turmeric milk, dry fruits like black raisins, and Indian spices like black pepper, cumin seeds, dill seeds, cinnamon, and fennel seeds will cure hormonal imbalances. The most common causes of female disorders is hormonal imbalance. So, keeping proper balance in hormones is very important which can be achieved only through proper diet and lifestyle.

To be safe from UTI

Women often suffer from urinary tract infections so follow proper hygiene and keep your body hydrated by drinking enough water and fruit juices. Freshly made lemon juice is best for all seasons and all-time of the day.

More fruits and veggies

Eat fruits rich in calcium like figs, kiwi and watermelon. Intake of all seasonal fruits and vegetables is required for natural multivitamin supplements. Eat leafy vegetables at night that are jam-packed with fibre and iron. Cut down on processed foods, sugar, salt and saturated fats.

Women who in their 40s

Women in their 40s should keep a check on their calcium and vitamin levels as it is the menopausal age. Once the menses cease estrogen and progesterone hormones are not secreted, there is calcium deficiency that leads to osteoporosis (less calcium in bones) decreasing bone density. Get a regular Pap smear test (for cervical cancer) done along with a mammogram in order to rule out breast cancer. Take proper prenatal care (before conception), antenatal (during pregnancy) and postnatal care (after delivery).

Pamper your skin and hair

Don’t forget to give that care when it comes to your skin and hair. Any skin problems such as acne, blemishes and pimples will require immediate attention. Also, take good care of your hair by avoiding using chemical products. Having aloe vera or amla juice, eating plenty of fruits and vegetables is key to glowing skin and healthy hair.

