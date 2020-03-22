THIS is how social media platforms influence our health choices

Social media has now been an inseparable part of our life which we all now utilise for getting health and fitness tips. From following our favourite fitness gurus to getting workout tips, social media influences our health choices.

Getting health advice, fitness tips, workout information has really been easy in this digital age where we can always stay updated by the social media platforms. We can follow certified fitness professionals, nutritionists, yoga gurus to get health and fitness tips to keep our health on a healthy track. Fitness professionals now post videos of different workout styles for different fitness goals, yoga gurus post about the benefits of yoga asanas. Even we can follow some cooking pages to learn new healthy recipes. These all have been possible through social media platforms.

But have you thought about the way these things impact us? Everything comes with a price so does social media. There are both positive and negative sides of using social media for the sake of health. So, let's check out how social media has influenced our health choices below.

These are how social media platforms influence our health choices. Check out right below.

Inspiration to stay healthy

1- Seeing people working out though social media can motivate you to do so and be healthy. You can follow your fitness guru who inspires you to set your own fitness goal and lead a healthy life. You can get regular updates about healthy foods, lifestyle and workout. This will eventually improve your mental and physical health.

2- But this may have some negative and opposite reactions on your health. Blindly following your favourite fitness guru can make you unrealistic for being like your fitness guru as soon as possible. People then cannot understand that everything needs time to come to the desired place and we must not pressurize ourselves to reach a certain goal.

Discuss problems

1- You can discuss your issues in the social media forum even those issues which you often feel hesitated to talk about. You can get the answers to your queries and get on touch with health experts to get guidance.

2- But this also has its negative impacts. Some people are there to influence your thought process by putting negative comments to demotivate you. These things should just be ignored and you can also block or report those people if you want to.

Get health updates

1- You can get the latest updates on health and workout tips by checking the posts of fitness gurus, nutritionists and health influencers.

2- But before following the fitness influencers, check the authenticity of their profiles. There numerous fake accounts who claim to be fitness professionals who may lead you in the wrong direction. Beware of them and only follow the verified profiles.

Read More