How to start running? 10 steps that will get you running your first mile

If you want to maintain your fitness without going to the gym, then running is the best workout option. Running has many benefits. It improves cardiovascular health, builds strength, burns calories and reduces stress. For beginners, running for one minute can feel like an hour, and the thought of running for a mile might seem a bit overwhelming.

Some people may also experience intense pain in muscles, fatigue or even feel pukish if they do not follow proper pacing or right-run walk-run ratio. Here are the 10 steps that can help you achieve your first-mile goal with running.

Warm-up

Do 5-10 minutes of dynamic stretches, jumping jacks, high knees, butt kicks or leg swings to warm up your muscles and get the blood circulating and oxygen flowing.

Alternate walking and running at the beginning

As a new runner, you should not think of covering the whole distance in one go. Rather, break down running into short intervals and walk between those intervals to recover your muscles. With time, start lengthening running sections and reduce walking parts until you can run an entire mile at a stretch.

Take short and easy steps

Many beginners find running a challenging exercise because they do not have the proper technique, and hence end up wasting a lot of energy. Try to take short and easy steps rather than long and powerful strides to develop the necessary coordination with every mile you run.

Follow right breathing pattern

Breathing right is an essential part of running to get sufficient oxygen to your muscles. Inhale through the nose for two steps (foot strikes) and exhale through the mouth for two steps (2-2 pattern) or take a deep breath for three steps or exhale in one step (3-1 pattern).

Don’t worry about side aches

People who start running might suffer from side aches. While it happens, take a break, breathe calmly in a relaxed rhythm, press hands where it hurts, and then walk until the pain goes away.

Find the best place to run

Run over a mixture of sidewalks, treadmills, tracks, dirt, grass, sand, etc. to add versatility to your workout session and enjoy it.

Maintain a proper running form

Let your arms swing naturally, relax your shoulders, keep your upper body upright, lean slightly for better momentum, and land with your foot centred and directly under your body while running.

Don’t drink or eat before a run

Do not take anything solid before two hours of running and drink liquids in small quantities. However, you can fuel the body with protein shakes or essential fatty acids to recover the body after an intense workout.

Take rest

Take at least a day off after attempting your first running workout to prepare muscles and bones for the next run. However, gradually become more consistent with your running and make it a habit to reach your body goals.

Find right gear

A good pair of running shoes is a must if you want to become a fast runner. Opt for shoes with substantial midsole foot cushioning and arch support that can help to enhance athletic performance and prevent injuries.

About the author: Mayur Gharat is a Producer, Lifestyle and Fitness Expert

