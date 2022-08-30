Nutritionist suggests tips to stay healthy despite sweet temptations during Ganesh Utsav festivities

Are you always in a guilt after consuming sweets mindlessly? The festive season is where the sweet temptations are at their peak, it could be due to the availability in abundance, the family or peer pressure or simply because you can’t resist. So, what can one do in such situations? First of all, I am just going to grab this chance and promote Indian sweets over western confectionery. Off course, it does not mean to go gaga over Indian sweets but all I mean is at least start the discussion by choosing Indian desserts that are meaningful and preferably home-made to that particular season or festival over chocolates, cheesecakes, cakes, candies etc. Promote local sweets that you have enjoyed all your life. Prachi Shah, a Clinical Dietitian and Consulting Nutritionist suggests tips on how to stay healthy despite ‘Indian sweet’ temptations.

If you are someone who can eat or likes sugar-free versions of any sweet you do but for so many of us, the cravings are because of the ‘sweetness’ they come with. For us, one tip would be using the sugar/jaggery that goes in the recipe. A lot of times we overdo it and make it extremely sweet. So, just stick to the recipe for the ‘right’ amount of sweetness.

The goal is to eat in moderation and not try to make a healthy sugar-free version of everything and anything. If you like ‘halwa’ make a proper homemade halwa but instead eat a lesser portion.

Eat mindfully- After you have eaten a certain sweet, consciously limit yourself from eating other sweets throughout the day. Binging one day to cover up the next does not work. Balance is the key.

You will not regret the 2 pieces of sweet when you know you have maintained a healthy lifestyle throughout and would know when to stop. It’s okay to enjoy those items you are a human being after all. Just celebrate it with your loved ones and start with your normal routine the next day.

A big no would be skipping a meal or going on a crash diet to only ‘reward’ yourself with tons of sweets.

A very common question people ask me is how to say NO. Festivals is a time when a lot of people tend to force you to eat (sweets). You can stick to your health goals by simply denying it with a reason. Remember no one can force you until you give in. You can inform a person in advance to not go overboard so that you don’t feel bad for denying something they have prepared specially for you and you can choose one item and just stick to it.

Lastly, you are in charge of your own health and once you set health as your priority you will eventually know how to work with different foods, cravings, balance, the peer pressure and still enjoy the festival at its best.

Also Read: Luscious Maharashtrian recipes you must cook at home this Ganesh Chaturthi