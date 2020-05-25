How to stop farting? 8 Tips that may help you to deal with flatulence

Farting is natural, however, there are some ways one can follow to reduce it. Read on to find out.

Are you making faces as we talk about fart aka flatulence? Just like urine and stools, it is also a natural byproduct of our digestive system. Did you know per day most of us fart around 14 to 23 times? Yes, that may sound too many, however, FYI most of them are odorless and undetectable. Even though it feels embarrassing, we cannot control it and you should not, as it is a sign that a person’s digestive system is working.

As said releasing gas is a normal part of life, however, many feel uncomfortable and they feel that it is the best to avoid. However, one cannot stop farting completely there are simple and effective ways to reduce the amount of gas in your system. Do you feel that you fart a lot or have excessive gas? Then follow these steps and the same may help to reduce flatulence.

1. Eat slowly and mindfully

Did you know that gas in our body is mostly created from the swallowed air? Of course we cannot stop swallowing of air however, we can reduce the intake by eating slowly. When we eat fast, we swallow more air. That's why eat slowly with mouth closed. Sit down, take time to eat, chew it properly. Try to avoid eating while engaging in other activities, like walking, driving, or biking.

2. Avoid chewing gum

People who chew gum throughout the day swallow more air than those who don’t. So instead of chewing gum you can go for mouthwash to keep bad breath at bay.

3. Reduce the intake gas-producing foods

Certain foods especially carbohydrates including those with fructose, lactose, insoluble fiber, and starch produce more gas than others. Some of the common gas-producing carb-rich foods are cabbage, Brussel sprouts, broccoli, asparagus, whole grains and onions, pears, soda, beer, and other carbonated beverages, fruit juice, dairy products, most fruits, oat bran, peas, and beans, potatoes, pasta, wheat, and corn.

4. Probiotics should help

Our gut has both good as well as bad bacteria. And the healthy ones can help to break down hydrogen gas that other bacteria produce during digestion. So, if you have digestion issues including IBS then you should increase the intake of probiotic-rich foods or supplements. Even if you have a healthy gut, it will be only be better if you add probiotics.

5. Resolve constipation

If you have constipation issues then you may have to face more smelly and excess farts as the poop has tons of bacteria and after sitting for a long time on the colon, the fermentation produces a lot of gas. So, increase your intake of water, fibre rich foods or take fibre supplements to avoid and prevent constipation.

6. Increase physical activity

If you keep moving then your digestive system will also be healthy. Also, try for slow walks after meals.

Did you know regular exercise keeps the digestive system in good shape?

7. Avoid or reduce smoking

Along with the drags of cigarettes, cigar, or e-cigarettes, we swallow a good amount of air. If you are a frequent smoker, then there are chances of more flatulence. Also, it is overall good for your health if you reduce or stop smoking.

8. Drink more fluids

It is no news that staying hydrated is good for us as there as tons of benefits. One of them is that the waste passes smoothly through the digestive system if we drink enough fluids every day. Avoid constipation and other health issues by drinking enough water and fluids.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×