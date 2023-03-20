Quick And Easy Steps to Become Skinny! Get All the Details Here!

It is very common to look for instant weight loss plans, exercises to lose weight fast, and quick and easy steps to become skinny. But, rather than trying to shed several kilos in a quick span of time, it’s important to take your time and listen to the body. Setting realistic targets can go a long way in helping to lose excess fat in the body. Among other things, staying fit may bring about a sense of pride. Research shows that having a slimmer face makes one look more youthful and attractive. The study, published by the National Library of Medicine, showed that those who underwent bariatric surgery for their facial features were perceived as more attractive and that weight loss affects facial aesthetics ( 1) . We’re not talking about shaving off fat by going under the knife today. We’ll focus more on healthier, quick, and easy steps to become skinny. Before we do that, we must keep a few things in mind.

Things to Remember Before Starting Any Diet And Exercise to Get Skinny Fast

If you spend an unhealthy amount of time on the internet researching “how to get skinny fast” methods but have only been greeted with disappointment, this article might be your saving grace, but, here’s what you must remember:

Not everyone is running the same race. Set a pace that’s healthy and comfortable for you.

Do it for the right reasons and dig deep to identify your motivation to get skinny fast. You may find the fastest way to get skinny but that doesn’t mean it would be the healthiest option.

Becoming skinny fast isn’t just about crash dieting and working out extensively. It’s also about making hard choices and changing your entire lifestyle – especially if it’s sedentary.

Be mindful of factors like age, daily and work schedules, hormones, and stress levels. A journal article published by the American Journal of Epidemiology showed that higher stress levels directly contributed to weight gain ( 2 ). Start by identifying your stress triggers and finding ways to manage them.

) sheds light on why you shouldn’t hop on the crash diet bandwagon. Side effects of very-low-calorie diets may lead to problems like cholelithiasis and ketosis along with an increase in serum uric acid concentrations. Remember that your body is adjusting to new processes and foods. Give your body the time to familiarize itself with the new healthy habits you’re introducing.

DON’T GIVE UP.

Quick and Easy Steps to Become Skinny! Follow These 3 Diet Plans!

1. The Mediterranean Diet

Try the Mediterranean diet that’s rich in vegetables, whole grains, fruits, nuts, fish, and lentils, and often comes with a generous serving of olive oil. Although the diet includes red meat and refined grains, it is in moderation.

A study has linked the Mediterranean diet with a preventive effect against cardiovascular diseases and an improvement in weight status and body mass index ( 4 ).

Breakfast Option - Mediterranean Egg Sandwich

Things You’ll Need:

Multigrain bread slices: 2

Olive oil

Rosemary: Fresh or crushed

Eggs: 2

Baby spinach leaves: 1 cup

Tomato: 1, thinly sliced

Feta cheese: 2 tablespoons

Salt

Ground pepper

How to:

Toast bread slices with olive oil until they become crisp.

Prepare sunny-side-up eggs on a skillet with olive oil and rosemary.

Coat the bread slice with feta cheese, and layer it with tomato, spinach, and eggs.

Sprinkle salt and pepper and close the sandwich.

Lunch Option - Mediterranean Lunch Box Meal

Things You’ll Need:

Couscous: 1 cup, cooked

Cucumber: 1, chopped

Bell pepper: 1, chopped

Red onion: 1, thinly sliced

Cherry tomatoes: 5, halved

Fresh parsley leaves

Chickpeas: 10 ounces, cooked

Hummus: ½ cup

Black olives: 4

Olive oil: 1 tablespoon

Lemon juice: A few tablespoons

White or red wine vinegar: A few tablespoons

Dried oregano

Sea salt

Black pepper

Paprika

How to:

Start by preparing the dressing. Mix olive oil, lemon juice, oregano, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

Add all the remaining ingredients and mix them.

Add condiments to match your taste.

Dinner Option - White Bean and Tomato Salad



Things You’ll Need:

Olive oil: ½ cup

Garlic: 4 cloves, thinly sliced

White beans: 30 ounces, boiled

Cherry tomatoes: 20 ounces

Lemon juice

Oregano: Fresh or dried

Salt

How to:

Heat olive oil and garlic for about 5 minutes in a small pot or skillet.

In a bowl, place beans and pour the oil, hot garlic, lemon zest, oregano, and salt. Toss properly and let it sit at room temperature for one hour.

Add chopped cherry tomatoes and serve.

2. The Paleo Diet

The Paleo Diet is modeled after what our hunter-gatherer ancestors consumed thousands of years ago. Like the Mediterranean Diet, the Paleo Diet also includes meat, fish, eggs, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds. It’s also rich in herbs, spices, oils, and healthy fats. One of the primary differences between the Mediterranean diet and the Paleo diet is that the latter discourages food like grains and dairy. Another difference is that the Mediterranean diet extensively involves cooking with olive oil while the paleo diet includes butter and coconut oil.



A European Journal of Clinical Nutrition research paper shows that the Paleo Diet effectively reduces weight and waist size ( 5 ).

Breakfast Option - Paleo Oatmeal Without Grains

Things You’ll Need:

Cashews: 1 cup

Walnuts: 1 cup

Chia seeds:1 tablespoon

Ground flax meal: 2 tablespoons

Unsweetened almond milk: 2 cups

Cinnamon powder: 1 tablespoon

Berries of your choice for topping

How to:

In a blender, mix all ingredients except the berries till smooth.

Let it set for five minutes to thicken.

Warm it up on a stove or microwave it to serve.

Lunch Option - Paleo Chicken Hash

Things You’ll Need:

Boneless chicken breasts: 2 medium pieces, cut into smaller chunks

Bacon: 4 slices

Eggs: 2

Sweet potatoes: 2, roughly chopped

White onion: 1, diced

Red bell pepper: 1, diced

Fresh spinach: Handful, roughly chopped

Paprika: 1 teaspoon

Sea salt

Black pepper

How to:

Heat fry bacon in a large pan until crispy. Remove the bacon onto paper towels.

Cook the chicken and potato in bacon grease for about five minutes and add onions and red paprika.

Add salt and pepper and continue cooking for another 10 minutes.

Drizzle some olive oil to keep the pan from drying out.

At the last minute, add spinach and cook until wilted.

Cook eggs in a separate pan and serve it over the hash.

Dinner Option - Roasted Chicken with Carrots

Things You’ll Need:

Chicken thighs: 4 pieces

Carrots: 2 pounds, peeled and trimmed

Onion: 1, roughly chopped

Garlic: 1 head

Olive oil: 4 tablespoons

Fresh rosemary: 1 tablespoon

Kosher salt

Black pepper

How to:

Preheat the oven to 425°F.

Lay the carrots and onion in a single layer on a greased baking sheet along with the garlic.

Drizzle olive oil over the veggies and sprinkle salt and pepper.

Rub each chicken thigh with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Roast all the ingredients for about 20 minutes and serve.

3. The Mayo Clinic Diet

The Mayo Clinic Diet is a weight management program devised by a team of weight-loss experts at the Mayo Clinic. It’s designed to help those on a weight loss journey break unhealthy old habits and form new healthy ones. Based on behavior-change science, the diet will help followers lose weight, set reasonable goals, and prepare to tackle setbacks.

The Mayo Clinic Diet is divided into two phases. The first two weeks are designed to kick-start weight loss, helping followers lose from 2.7 to 4.5 kilograms. This phase focuses on reconsidering unhealthy lifestyle habits associated with weight — this begins by adding five healthy habits, breaking five unhealthy habits, and adding another five bonus healthy habits. It offers a psychological boost and quick results, encouraging followers to continue treading the same path.

The second phase is the threshold to adopting the diet for a lifetime of health and fulfillment. In this phase, you learn about healthy eating habits, exercise, meal prep and planning, and portion sizes. Electronic aids such as an exercise journal and weight tracker help you progress with the program. You will continue to see a loss of 0.5-1 kilogram a week until you reach your desired weight goal.

Tips on How to Get Skinny and Lose Weight

Start your day with a wholesome meal.

Watch your portions. One of the fastest ways to get skinny is by eating moderately-sized meals. If one were to follow the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, women should eat 1,600 to 2,400 calories a day while men should eat 2,000 to 3,000 calories per day ( 6 ).

). Not only is drinking plenty of water good for weight loss, but a lack of it can cause disruptions in mood and cognitive functioning ( 7 ).

). Include a generous amount of fiber in your diet. A journal published in the National Library of Medicine shows that a fiber-rich diet promotes satiety and improves metabolism ( 8 ).

). Stay active and exercise regularly. Find a physical activity that your body agrees to.

Distance yourself from unhealthy junk foods – your body will thank you.

Plan your meals and your day around your intent to get skinny fast. The more robust your routine, the better placed you will be to tackle the day.

Cook your meals at home as much as possible and avoid ordering in. Cooking at home allows one to control the amount of oil used.

5 Best Exercises To Become Skinny Fast

1. Walking

An hour of walking may burn up to 300 calories and is considered one of the best ways to get skinny fast. Studies show a direct correlation between daily walking and reduced weight loss, especially with a healthy diet ( 9) , ( 10 ). Walking helps reduce overall body weight and fat mass and is associated with significant improvements for those at risk of cardiovascular diseases.

2. Swimming

Swimming is an excellent exercise to get thin quick. A comparative study between the benefits of walking and swimming showed significant weight loss and waist size reduction for swimmers than for walkers, making the exercise one of the best yet quick and easy steps to become skinny ( 11 ).



3. Squats

A study conducted in 2013 on the effects of squat training in adolescent boys showed conclusive results of better muscle strength and thickness and their vertical jump performance, too, improves by 3.4%. The 8-week study also revealed an interesting yet favorable outcome–the squat exercise training successfully helped reduce body fat percentage. Every minute of squatting may burn about eight calories ( 12 ).

4. Yoga

Yoga may be an effective way to shed some pounds and keep the weight off, according to research. It is often considered as an alternative or a supplementary therapy to lose weight and may act by enabling yoga practitioners to reduce stress and make better diet and lifestyle choices. Research also suggests that those who practice yoga regularly are less likely to gain weight with age as opposed to those who do not practice yoga. Besides a positive emotional and psychological shift, yoga may also help improve muscle tone and metabolism ( 13 ).

5. Jumping rope

Jumping rope can help improve your physical fitness by a whopping 23.88%, subsequently aiding you in your weight loss journey. A study published by the Research Journal of Pharmacy and Technology showed conclusive results that jumping rope improved fitness, leg strength, and agility among girls ( 14 ). Skipping rope may be a great way to improve cardiovascular fitness and burn calories, especially for individuals with sedentary lifestyles.

Side Effects of Becoming Skinny

While being skinny may look attractive on the outside, underweight adults may face a host of health problems and are at an increased risk of ( 15 ):

Chronic inflammation

Mental disorders (such as depression)

Reproductive dysfunctions

Slow wound healing, and

Eye disorders, among others

Many dream of becoming skinny, of looking like models in glossy magazines or those that seem to have it all on social media – the perfect face, a body suitable for a goddess, and a quirky personality to go with all that. Yet, not all of us aren’t blessed with a metabolism that works for us. With a few healthy tweaks in our lifestyle, daily diet, and exercise, we can all achieve a body we’re proud of. One must never forget why they started their weight loss journey. They must do it for themselves, for the right reasons, and to live a healthy and fulfilling life.

