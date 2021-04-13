How to use active ingredients if you suffer from Rosacea?

Rosacea is a type of skin problem that causes small, red and pus-filled bumps on the surface of your skin. This can be treated with certain active ingredients as well. So, if you suffering from this skin issue, then follow the tips shared by Dr Niketa Sonavane, Celebrity Dermatologist and founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics, Mumbai.

A simple and minimal skincare routine is best suited for rosacea-prone skin. But that does not mean you should neglect your open pores, fine lines and pigmentation. If you suffer from rosacea or sensitive skin, here are some simple tips shared by Dr Niketa Sonavane, Celebrity Dermatologist and founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics, Mumbai, on how to make active ingredients a part of your skincare routine.

Skin barrier repair comes first

The problem with rosacea skin is that the protective skin barrier is weak or compromised. This allows too much of the active ingredient to penetrate deeply into already sensitive skin.

Apply a barrier repairing moisturizer containing ceramides and hyaluronic acid before you apply your active skincare. This will prevent moisture loss, calm down the redness and allow the right amount of active ingredient to be absorbed into your skin.

Map your skin to use active ingredients

Even if the centre of your face appears red most of the time, it is likely that there are other parts of your face that are less sensitive. Focus on using skin calming ingredients such as peptides and ceramides on the red areas. And use active ingredients on those areas of your face which are less prone to redness.

Active ingredients that you apply on your skin can get absorbed in the blood circulation of your face. Though you are not applying the active ingredients directly to certain areas, it will still be beneficial.

Pick milder actives and go slow

If you have mild rosacea, your skin will love niacinamide and azelaic acid. Both these ingredients have multiple skin benefits and also calm down inflammation.

Another ingredient for mature rosacea-prone skin is nano-encapsulated retinol. This technology releases retinol into the skin slowly over time to prevent irritation.

For exfoliation polyhydroxy acids (PHAs) are best. PHAs exfoliate your skin gently and hydrate your skin at the same time. They work well with sensitive skin type and redness-prone skin.

Apart from this, the general thumb rule is using the active ingredients on alternate days or twice a week only. Also, start with the lowest available strength of active ingredients, especially retinol. And always patch test below your ear.

Double your skin protection

Skin that is prone to redness or rosacea is more vulnerable to environmental damage. More so when you are using active ingredients for skin repair. Make sure you use a physical sunscreen containing zinc oxide every day and re-apply every 3 hours. Also, you can ask your dermatologist about sunscreen tablets and start ceramide supplements for the added protection.

