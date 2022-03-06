How to use Aloe Vera to get healthy and glowing skin

You must have noticed this thorny green plant standing tall in your backyard. Ever thought of how it can be made to use and as to what are its benefits? We've got this covered for you! This thorny plant is known Aloe Vera and has immense number of benefits when it comes to human health. Aloe Vera can be magical on the skin as well as hair; not only on the outside but the Aloe juice is so beneficial on the inside as well.

In this article, Dr. Noopur Jain, MD Dermatology, will be talking about how we can bring the Aloe Vera plant to use for a healthy skin.

Benefits of aloe Vera on the skin-

1-Aloe Vera can be used best as a cleanser to cleanse off any make up or dirt left. It has anti- bacterial property is why it protects the skin from any allergy and cleanses off the dirt.

2- It acts as a moisturizer and toner- Aloe Vera is made up for 95% water and thus it hydrates your skin without making it feel too greasy and sticky.

3-Aloe Vera has anti-inflammatory properties is why it keeps the bacteria away and the acne at bay.

4- It is a great ingredient to use for anti-ageing. Massing a little aloe Vera gel on the skin can keep it tight and stiff from loosening.

5- Due to its extreme healing properties, it is the lotion or call it a magical portion to be used on Sun burns or any allergies.

Listed below is how you can bring Aloe Vera into use for a healthy skin-

1-Skin brightening: Aloe Vera gel can be mixed with honey and milk to make a cleanser. All you have to do is take 1 tablespoon Aloe Vera gel and mix it with milk and honey and then apply it on the skin with a gentle massage. This helps in skin brightening and fades away dull skin.

2-Skin lightening: Aloe Vera gel and Multani mitti powder can be used as a skin lightening face pack. It helps in bringing your skin to an even tone. All you have to do is to mix Aloe Vera gel with little Multani mitti powder that has earthen properties. Leave it for 15-20 minutes and rinse it off with cold water.

3- Toner- Aloe Vera gel can simply be mixed with water and be used as a toner to hydrate your skin anytime and anywhere free off any fuss. Aloe Vera gel has good hydrating properties and thus keeps you looking fresh and bright despite of a dull and tiresome day.

4- Aloe Vera gel – At night, just before you dose off, applying aloe Vera gel right after washing your face can be beneficial as it has anti-inflammatory properties and thus it helps your skin from preventing acne and allergies.

5- Sunburn portion- Aloe Vera leaves can be cooled down in temperature and then the extract from it can be applied in thick layers to sun burns on the skin to heal them quickly.

