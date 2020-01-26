THIS is how working the graveyard shift can impact your health

It's not uncommon to work the night and enjoy it but this doesn't mean that it's the right choice for your body and health because, at the end of the day, that's what really matters.

In today's time, we're all very focused on our jobs and careers. We all want to succeed and make something of ourselves and in order to do that, we do everything in our power. A lot of companies these days work 24/7 which means that people have to work in shifts. Now, a lot of us like staying up at night and we don't really mind working the night shift as well because why not make your night productive? We don't have any problems with the night shift but it isn't really good for our body or our health for that matter. What impacts our sleep can have a much deeper impact on our body as well and as they say, "Health is wealth". We're nothing without our fit and healthy bodies and in order to maintain that we need to ensure that we keep our health intact but that's very difficult if you're working the night shift. Most of us ignore the fact that our job and career choices may cause our health to deteriorate.

Here's how working the graveyard shift can impact your health.

1. Sleep disorders are pretty common but if you work the night then you can be at a higher risk of developing a sleep disorder. Our bodies are meant to work during the day and rest during the night and when that doesn't happen it takes a toll on our body. Waking up at night is easy but getting proper rest during the day isn't.

2. Working the graveyard shift can impact your eating habits and your digestive system. We consider midnight snacking a bad habit but when you work the night, chances are that you need a full meal for that but that can impact your health. Our digestive system works slower during the night and these things can lead to constipation and indigestion and other such digestive problems.

3. When you work the night and sleep through the day, your social life will most certainly go for a toss. You work when your friends and family sleep and you sleep when they're up which means you have nearly no social life and you don't get to be around other people which is essential for every person. Aside from feeling alone, this will also start to affect your mental health.

4. The graveyard shift isn't too bad but it can be the main cause of your weight gain. This can take your weight loss goals for a ride and destroy them. When you sleep late or eat at the wrong time, it can add a few kilos instead of losing which means that you won't be able to lose weight easily and instead you will just gain more and become unhealthy.

5. Working through the night can also impact your health and lead to chronic health conditions like diabetes and blood pressure. The night shift puts you at a higher risk of developing such health conditions which cannot be cured and managing such problems with the night shift can make it much worse.

Credits :pinkvilla

