How yoga asanas can be beneficial for Osteoporosis explains Grand Master Akshar

Osteoporosis makes our bone health weak and fragile as a result we become more prone to fractures. So, Grand Master Akshar talks about how regular practice of yoga can be helpful for people with osteoporosis.

With age and lack of proper care, your bones tend to become brittle or weak and do not support you anymore. This is also one of the main reasons for physical disability among senior citizens. Osteoporosis for osteoarthritis is more common in men although it also affects women after the age of 45. So, Grand Master Akshar talks about how yoga can prevent and take care of your weak bones caused by Osteoporosis. Significance of Bone Health

Bones provide our body with the crucial framework to support us and also to protect vital organs such as the brain and heart. When you suffer from osteoporosis, due to the brittle nature of your bones, you become easily prone to injuries such as a fracture. The healing process is also painstakingly slow when your bones are not healthy. It is therefore essential that we take care of our bone health and improve our bone density through the practices of yoga. This living tissue stores important minerals that the body requires like calcium and phosphorus.

Yoga and Exercise Through yogic practices of postures, pranayama, meditation and mudras, we can definitely increase our bone density and protect ourselves from deterioration. Take long walks to build strength and shift the pressure from the joints. This increases your balance and thus improves your overall health. Include these simple but effective postures in your regular practice. Try to hold each posture for up to 1 minute and breathe with awareness during your practice. To experience visible and tangible results, stay committed to your practice for a minimum of 4 to 6 months. Dandasana (Staff Pose) Formation of the posture: Sit down on the ground and keep your back straight. Stretch your legs out in front of you. Engage your pelvic muscles, thighs and calves. Place your palms beside your hips to support your spine, also relax your shoulders. Hold the asana for a while. Baddha Konasana (Bound Angle Pose) Formation of the posture: Sit with your legs stretched forward. Bring the soles of your feet together as close to your groin as you can. Gently push your knees down. Exhale and lean your upper body forward placing your forehead on the floor. Samasthithi Formation of the posture: Stand with your feet together. Relax the body. Let your arms hang beside your body. Gently close your eyes.

Word of advice: Try to balance your bodyweight equally on both feet without leaning onto one.

NOTE: Along with regular exercise to strengthen the body, you should also include nutritious food in your diet plan. Consume plenty of green leafy vegetables, calcium, nuts, milk and other foods that support your lifestyle. Yoga asanas combined with pranayama techniques such as Kapal Bhati, Anulom Vilom and meditation are also recommended. Consult your physician before you perform any of the postures and practice under guided supervision to be safe from injuries. Also Read: 5 BEST weight loss exercises for arthritis patients

