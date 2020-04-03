THIS is how you can restore your mental health when you are feeling anxious during coronavirus lockdown

When you feel anxious, it's best to find a mental health resource that can help you turn your negative emotion and use them in a productive manner; Read on

Just like our physical health, our mental health is also important and while we take immense care of our diet and fitness but we often forget all about our mental health. Our psychological wellbeing is just as important and it's not something that you would want to ignore. It is essential for us to be emotionally and mentally healthy. Most of us forget all about our emotional and mental wellbeing and this is why most of us are plagued with mental health problems like stress, depression, anxiety and other such problems. We all need to find the right resources and add positivity to our lives. It's not uncommon to feel anxious every now and then. With the whole country being in lockdown, the stress levels have risen and we're all feeling anxious about what is to come and the lack of control can drive us all up the walls. Anxiety is a lot more than just feeling stressed and anxious about something and someone with an anxiety disorder can feel very stressed and strapped because of being home quarantined during this coronavirus lockdown. This is why we need some mental health resources to manage our anxiety in the midst of all this chaos.

1. Yoga

Some workout can freshen you up and make you feel better. It can put you in a better mood. Take some time out to practice yoga daily. This can soothe your body and relax your muscles and calm your mind.

2. Meditation

Meditation can help you relax your mind and make you feel grounded. Make meditation a daily part of your routine to calm your nerves and put you in a better mood.

3. Support Group

You might not be able to reach out to your therapist or get professional help during this time but joining an online support group can help you talk it out and navigate through your anxious feelings and thoughts.

4. Aromatherapy

When you have no one to turn to and nothing to do, dig out that amazing scented candle that you have been saving and allow the delicious smell to take over your senses and soothe your mind, body and soul.

5. De-clutter

Your home can be a reflection of your mind and vice versa. When your home is in a mess, your mind can also feel messed up. Use your free time to de-clutter your home and remove the mess and make it more organised and sorted.

6. Diet

Our diet plays a big role in how we feel. We are what we eat and all that caffeine and junk food can take a toll on your mental health. Along with your home, organise your diet and try to have a clean and balanced diet.

