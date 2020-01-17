THIS is how you can stay healthy while working the night shift

The graveyard shift can take a toll on your body and health but if you watch your diet and take adequate steps to maintain your health, it won't be as difficult to work the night shift.

In today's time, we all give a lot of importance to our work and careers and we don't want to compromise on these things even if it means that we have to compromise on our health. A lot of us work the night shift at our workplace but we forget that our body is meant to work during the day and sleep during the night and when we work the night shift we mess with our body's natural routine. Working the night shift often takes a toll on our health because it impacts our eating habits and our sleeping habits as well. Night shifts disrupt our body's natural rhythm and if you want to stay healthy and maintain a balanced life, it's important to take care of your health. But how do you care for your health while working the graveyard shift? The best way to do it is by managing your diet and your eating habits as well as your fitness routine.

Here are some tips to staying healthy while working the graveyard shift.

1. Be careful with your sleeping habits. Use dark curtains to block out as much light as you can from your bedroom, you can also wear an eye mask while you sleep. Keep your phone away and on silent or mute mode to get a peaceful sleep. It's essential to watch your sleep and get as much peaceful sleep as you can because not doing so can lead to shift work sleep disorder.

2. Try to maintain your eating habits. Your diet plays an important role in your health. Try to eat at a fixed time like you usually would. Have your breakfast in the morning before you hit the bed, it may be too early in the morning but remember to keep it light, like you would while having dinner. Try to wake up in the afternoon and have some lunch during the usual lunch hour. And have a heavy dinner late at night and ensure that you eat high-protein and high fiber foods that help you feel and stay full for as long as possible.

3. Avoid unhealthy snacking habits as much as possible. It's not uncommon to experience hunger pangs but try to avoid eating unhealthy snacks at night because that's when your digestive system is working the slowest and the digestion process is very slow which can make you feel lethargic if you're eating unhealthy. Try to focus on portion control as well because unhealthy midnight snacking habits are the main reason behind weight gain.

4. Don't forget to stay hydrated. Your body needs to stay alert while you work at night and it needs it's usual hydration so, don't forget to stay hydrated and avoid having too much caffeine.

5. Find a way to include some workout in your routine. Find time to hit the gym or indulge in some exercises to keep your body fit and in shape. If you're unable to do so, start doing little things like taking a 5 to 10 minutes break from your work to just walk around or do some yoga.

Credits :pinkvilla

