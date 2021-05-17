How you should take care of yourself post COVID 19 recovery according to an expert

Have you recovered from COVID-19? Then, you will have to be extra cautious as you are not only supposed to take care of yourself but of others too. Those who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients, will feel better after 10 to 14 days. Severely affected patients who require hospitalisation will have to opt compulsorily for an RT-PCR test even before getting discharged. So, Dr. Vikrant Shah, consulting physician, intensivist and infection disease specialist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, talks about the how people should take care of themselves post COVID-19.

Take charge of your health by adhering to these instructions:

1-Once you have recovered from COVID-19, you should not take it easy at all. This means that you shouldn't roam around without mask. You will still have to wear a mask, sanitise your hands from time to time and maintain a social distance. Though you have antibodies, but you will have to be careful as you can get reinfected.

2-Once you are back at home, try to do yoga and other relaxation techniques like meditation at home. You can also opt for light exercise after consulting the doctor. You will have to do stress-busting activities such as listening to music, dancing, solving puzzles, cooking, or even gardening to rejuvenate yourself. You can speak to any expert regarding the right kind of diet that you should follow.