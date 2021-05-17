How you should take care of yourself post COVID 19 recovery according to an expert
Have you recovered from COVID-19? Then, you will have to be extra cautious as you are not only supposed to take care of yourself but of others too. Those who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients, will feel better after 10 to 14 days. Severely affected patients who require hospitalisation will have to opt compulsorily for an RT-PCR test even before getting discharged. So, Dr. Vikrant Shah, consulting physician, intensivist and infection disease specialist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, talks about the how people should take care of themselves post COVID-19.
Take charge of your health by adhering to these instructions:
1-Once you have recovered from COVID-19, you should not take it easy at all. This means that you shouldn't roam around without mask. You will still have to wear a mask, sanitise your hands from time to time and maintain a social distance. Though you have antibodies, but you will have to be careful as you can get reinfected.
2-Once you are back at home, try to do yoga and other relaxation techniques like meditation at home. You can also opt for light exercise after consulting the doctor. You will have to do stress-busting activities such as listening to music, dancing, solving puzzles, cooking, or even gardening to rejuvenate yourself. You can speak to any expert regarding the right kind of diet that you should follow.
3-Since your lungs get compromised to COVID-19, do breathing exercises at home. Ask your expert about the right kind of exercises for you to improve your lung capacity. You will have to check your oxygen levels at home even after recovery from COVID-19. Also, don’t forget to maintain an optimum weight. Do not exercise if you feel breathless.
4-Those with diabetes having COVID-19 will be given steroids. Hence, you will have to follow a well-balanced diet and monitor your blood sugar levels. Moreover, if you have other comorbidities such as hypertension and heart disease, then stay in touch with your doctor. You can also take tests recommended by the doctor to monitor the functioning of the heart. In case you notice blood clotting after COVID-19, then just consult the doctor.
