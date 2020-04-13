Hydration vs Moisturization: What is the difference between these two and which is better?

People have often been misguided about the concept of hydration and moisturization. Mostly it is considered as two different things. But what do they actually mean? If we are not hydrated it causes severe health hazards. Hydration is required for our entire body and not only for skin unlike moisturization. Many cosmetic products claim to be providing 24-hour hydration to our skin. But do they actually provide it? Find out below.

Difference between hydrator and moisturizer:

Moisturizer is an umbrella term for some moisturizer types like:

Squalene oil.

Emollients.

Humectants.

Occlusive.

But this concept has been changed by cosmetic brands for their marketing purpose. Hydration and moisturization are marketing terms which can be different based on the brands. So, there isn't a strict pattern for moisturization and hydration.

Water is a good moisturizer?

Water cannot moisturize our skin alone. It gets evaporated with the natural oils of our skin. When we wash our face and leave it without any moisturization, skin eventually becomes dry.

What are moisturizers?

Moisturizers are oil-based ingredients that have occlusive agents in it like petrolatum or mineral oil and emollients like esters and plant oils. These ingredients create a shield on our skin surface to prevent the water from drying out. It also makes our skin smooth.

Which one is better for our skin?

Most of the time, oils, creams, gels, etc. do the same work on our skin. These skincare products contain humectant and emollient ingredients which can moisturize and hydrate at the same time. According to dermatologists, the form of the products like cream, gel or lotion doesn’t matter. The ingredients only matter the most to boost hydration in your skin. So, choose your skincare products according to your skin requirement. If your skin is alright with a light-gel based moisturizer then don’t over-hydrate it with cream or lotions.

Moisturization for dry skin

Flaky or peeled skin falls under the type of dry skin. This type of skin is unable to retain the moisture in the skin which is resulting in dryness. This kind of skin needs extra moisturization which can be provided by a thick emollient moisturizer. This will prevent the water from drying out from your skin. It will also provide the exact nutrients for your skin. Often, petroleum jelly is good for dry skin as it has petrolatum. And for excessively dry skin, occlusive agents are the best ones. But if you want to avoid petrolatum then coconut oil, jojoba oil or shea butter would be a good option to heal the dry skin.

Hydration for dry skin

For hydration, you can use a hydrating serum which contains hyaluronic acid. This will provide you with intense hydration for the skin. Some alternate options are aloe vera, honey, etc. However, drink plenty of water.

Hydration for oily skin

People with oily skin should go for using water-based hydrators. People with this skin type can also have dehydrated skin which can even make your sebum production worse as you may avoid moisturization due to your skin type. But the lack of moisture makes the skin dehydrated increasing the oil production in the skin. Choose for water-based products which won’t clog your pores.

What is more important a moisturizer or a hydrator?

When it comes to hydrating your skin, then both moisturization and hydration are important. And all kinds of skincare products do both of these two on our skin. You just need to understand your skin requirement and choose the skincare products accordingly. Wrong products and skincare routine will make the skin condition worse. So, don’t do experiments with it.

Is it bad to go for both?

It’s not bad at all to do both moisturization and hydration for your skin. You can first apply a humectant like hyaluronic acid for hydration and then an occlusive agent like plant oil for moisturization. If you want to do these two, by one simple step then face masks are a great option for your skin.

Foods for hydration

You can also increase the hydration in your body by having water-rich foods like watermelon, strawberries, cucumber, etc.