Hypertension: 9 Kinds of food to avoid in high blood pressure

High blood pressure also known as hypertension is a very common condition that severely impacts the body's arteries. The blood pressure measurement is impacted by how much blood passes through the blood vessels along with the amount of resistance faced while pumping the blood. If you have high blood pressure, the force of blood pushing through the vessels is consistently higher. In simpler words, anyone who is diagnosed with high blood pressure is experiencing a consistent extra force of the blood pushing against the walls of the arteries. This means the heart has to work extra hard to pump blood. While people like to consider high blood pressure as something that comes with the lifestyle, if not managed it is actually pretty serious. Ahead, you will find all that you need to know about hypertension along with a carefully curated list of food to avoid in high blood pressure.

Understanding Hypertension Before discussing what food to avoid in high blood pressure or hypertension, let us understand the condition.

What is high blood pressure?

When arteries or narrow blood vessels create resistance in the natural blood flow it is usually termed as high blood pressure. It is important to understand, that the narrower your arteries get, it increases the resistance, which further increases the blood pressure. Consistent high blood pressure over a long period of time can lead to serious health conditions which include heart diseases. Hypertension or high blood pressure is a very common condition. In fact, a 2017 survey revealed approximately 50% of American adults show early stages of high blood pressure. Perhaps because at the early stages, there are hardly any signs or symptoms nevertheless it can lead to long-term damage. As a severe condition, hypertension develops over several years of negligence which may invite severe conditions related to blood vessels, brain, heart, eyes, and even kidneys. Understanding High Blood Pressure readings To maintain and manage a healthy level of blood pressure it is important to measure blood pressure at regular intervals. This can ensure early detection and avoid any long-term damage. A typical blood pressure reading involves two numbers- Systolic pressure and diastolic pressure. Systolic Pressure: The top number is Systolic pressure which indicates the pressure in the arteries when the heart beats and pumps out blood.

Diastolic pressure: The bottom number is diastolic pressure which is the reading of the pressure in the arteries between the beats of the heart. 5 major categories of blood pressure readings (for adults) To understand blood pressure levels there are five major categories of blood pressure readings including, Healthy: When the blood pressure reading is less than 120/80 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) it is termed as healthy.

Elevated: When the blood pressure reading has a systolic pressure between 120 and 129 mm Hg, and the diastolic number is less than 80 mm Hg, it is simply elevated. It usually doesn't require medication. Just lifestyle and dietary changes.

Stage 1 hypertension: When the blood pressure reading has the systolic pressure between 130 and 139 mm Hg, and the diastolic pressure is between 80 and 89 mm Hg.

Stage 2 hypertension: When the blood pressure reading has systolic pressure is 140 mm Hg or higher, and the diastolic pressure is 90 mm Hg or higher.

Hypertensive crisis: When the blood pressure reading has systolic pressure over 180 mm Hg, and the diastolic pressure is over 120 mm Hg. This condition requires immediate medical attention. While stage 1, stage 2, and hypertensive crisis might require medications if you have slightly elevated blood pressure just a little lifestyle and dietary changes can actually make a drastic change. When you know what not to consume if you have high blood pressure, makes all the difference in the world. Keep reading to find a list of food to avoid in high blood pressure or hypertension.

9 Kinds of food avoid in high blood pressure or hypertension

The CDC or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that around 45% of adults in the US are suffering from high blood pressure. The worst part about the disease is if not managed it invites several other health ailments that include, heart disease, stroke, and so much more. But, believe it or not, the right diet can actually help you prevent high blood pressure. Scroll on for a list of —- foods that you must avoid to avoid high blood pressure or hypertension. 1. Avoid excessively salty food items

When it comes to the list of food to avoid if you have high blood pressure, it is a well-established fact that sodium or salt intake is not good. In fact, anyone who has high blood pressure knows this but chooses to ignore. Sodium has the tendency to increase blood pressure. Whether you're eating a packet of chips or just processed cheese, almost everything has excessive quantities of sodium. A healthy adult should consume2,300 milligrams of sodium per day. While it is advised to consume more homemade food, if you consume a lot of processed food, make sure you check the labels to keep your sodium intake in check. Here is a list of common sodium rich food to avoid in high blood pressure Chips

Bread

Pizza

Sandwiches

Processed meats

Canned soup

Tacos and burritos 2. Avoid excessively sugary food items

Sugar might not come to might when we think of food to avoid in high blood pressure because does not directly lead to high blood pressure, excessive sugar intake might lead to unintentional weight gain which in turn might lead to high blood pressure. A study in 2014 revealed that excessive consumption of sugar is even more harmful than salt consumption when it comes to increased blood pressure. The study also mentioned the consumption of food items that contain high fructose corn syrup is directly correlated to high blood pressure. Here is a list of sugary food items that are rich in fructose corn syrup that you must avoid to prevent high blood pressure. Processed desserts

Pre-packaged meals

Crackers or extra sweet chocolates

Nutrition bars

Peanut butter 3. Avoid red meat

When it comes to food to avoid in high blood pressure, red meat definitely comes up. Red meat has the tendency to instantly elevate blood pressure. In fact, the process of metabolizing red meat may also lead to higher blood pressure. Here are the kind of red meats you must avoid. beef

lamb

pork

veal

venison

Goat 4. Avoid saturated fats

High blood pressure or not it is always wise to steer clear of saturated fats for a healthy lifestyle. Although it is difficult to completely cut down saturated fats, it is advised to limit them as much as possible. Food items rich in saturated fats include, Desserts, like chocolate, candies, cakes, cookies

Processed meat, like sausages, bacon

Cooking fats, like butter, lard, ghee, goose fat, and other cooking oils

Full-fat dairy products, like cream, milk, yogurt, and cheese 5. Avoid processed food items t is important to understand that pre-packaged and processed food even the ones that seem healthy are flooded with preservatives. In addition to that, they have extra amounts of sodium which is beyond harmful. When it comes to food to avoid in high blood pressure, it is strongly advised to avoid processed and prepackaged food items. 6. Avoid condiments with high sodium or sugar content

If you have high blood pressure before you make your own list of food to avoid in high blood pressure, incorporate a healthy habit of actually reading labels before you actually buy products. When it comes to condiments, there are several products that can be consumed, however, others are flooded with sugar and sodium. The only trick is to read labels when you buy your next bottle of ketchup. Here is a list of condiments that you must be careful before consuming, ketchup

chili sauce

soy sauce

salad dressings There are healthier alternatives to every condiment out there, all you need to do is ask. Drinks to avoid in high blood pressure 7. Avoid excessively sugary drinks

Yes, an occasional beverage will do no harm but when you consistently consume sugar-rich drinks or beverages they can lead to elevated blood pressure levels. Caffeine or fructose corn syrup-rich beverages are not a healthy beverage option even fruit-flavored drinks. 8. Avoid alcohol-based beverages

This one’s pretty obvious, excessive intake of alcohol may lead to high blood pressure and several other health conditions. The American Heart Association states that excessive alcohol drinking may directly lead to heart conditions. Also, alcoholic beverages are rich in calories which may lead to unintentional weight gain thereby leading to an unhealthy lifestyle. 9. Avoid caffeine

Whether it is drinks or chocolates caffeine-rich food items can lead to elevated blood pressure almost immediately. When it comes to coffee, you must replace it with decaffeinated coffee or herbal tea. In the case of chocolates and other beverages make sure you read the labels to limit caffeine intake. High Blood Pressure: What to eat?

You might avoid all kinds of unhealthy food items from your diet but until and unless you do not incorporate the healthy alternatives it will make no difference. That is why incorporating a healthy diet is extremely important. With a long list of products, you cannot eat you may feel like there are no healthy alternatives for people with high blood pressure which is not the case. First of all, when incorporated in moderation, you can enjoy all kinds of meals. Also, the trick is to look for healthier alternatives to the same products. Go for whole food instead of processed foo

Instead of pre-packaged food items, you might incorporate food items like, Whole grains

Fruits and vegetables, like leafy greens, avocados, berries, and citrus fruits

Leaner meats, like grilled chicken, chicken breast, and fish

Protein-rich food, like lentils, nuts, quinoa, and tofu A complete high blood pressure diet (for a day)

Breakfast: Oatmeal with nuts alongside a whole grain toast and freshly cut fruit or a freshly squeezed glass of juice

Lunch: Grilled chicken along with eggs and a green salad or a quinoa-based dish

Evening Snack: Freshly cut fruit or smoothie or unsalted dried fruits and nuts.

Dinner: Whole grain pasta red or white alongside eggs, and a side salad Lifestyle Changes - How to reduce high blood pressure?