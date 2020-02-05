Ice Diet for Weight Loss: Here's how THIS diet claims to burn fats and calories; Check it out

Ice diet has taken the internet by storm. It is considered to be effective for burning both fats and calories. Read on to know more.

People try various diets and workout exercises for weight loss; however, they are ineffective for some of them. They also end up trying bizarre diet trends to shed extra fats such as baby food diet, sleeping beauty diet, sirtfood diet, etc. But researchers have found that these diets don't give the intended results. The recent ice diet is all over the internet, which claims to burn fat and calories.



How does it work?

Ice diet is nothing but intaking ice to burn fats. Our body spends energy to heat the ice, which in turn aids in weight loss by shedding the calories. This may sound weird, but this weird diet style has been discovered by Dr. Brian Weiner, the author of 'The Ice Diet' (e-book). This diet plan also suggests having a healthy diet along with ice cubes. Ice increases our metabolism. It also provides you with a feeling of satiety filling up the stomach, making you feel fuller for a long time. According to Dr. Weiner, one-litre ice can burn up to 160 calories thereby increasing the basal metabolic rate.

How effective is the ice diet?

The Annals of Internal Medicine published a study, where it has been shown that having ice cubes along with a healthy diet plan may actually help you in weight loss. But the consumption of ice should be limited as it can cause damage to your teeth and suffer from cold and cough as well.



Here's how you can start having ice cubes.

Ice water

Drink water by adding some ice cubes in it during your meal. This will make you feel fuller burning your fats and calories.



Ice tea

We all love ice tea; so add this to your diet plan for weight loss. Put some ice cubes in your green or black tea. Green tea and ice help in the inhibition of appetite.

Read More