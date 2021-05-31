  1. Home
Immunity Booster: Fitness & nutrition expert shares an exclusive herbal drink recipe to increase immunity

Fitness and nutrition expert, Hasti Singh, shares with us a special kadha recipe that is great for building immunity and boosting stamina. Find out more.
Mumbai
kadha recipe Fitness & nutrition expert shares an exclusive Kadha recipe
Various treatment procedures are being adopted to cure the coronavirus infection lately. In the time of the covid pandemic, if anything is being given the most attention, then it is how to strengthen the immunity and how to increase it. 

With the fear and anxiety of the current global situation, people have become more conscious about improving their immune systems and keeping a check on their lifestyle habits. Kadha is rich in antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins. This kadha recipe will relax your body, boost your immunity, lower your body temperature, improve the quality of your skin, lower blood pressure and more.

Hasti Singh, fitness and nutrition expert, founder of Hasti Transformation fitness centre has exclusively advised using Ayurvedic Kadha, which can help to recover from the coronavirus or to prevent its infection from spreading. Here is how you can make this kadha recipe:

How to make Kadha at home:

Ingredients:

2 cloves.

4 black pepper.

Ginger.

5-6 leaves of holy basil.

2 green cardamom pods.

¼ tsp of fennel seeds.

3-4 cups of water.

½ tsp. of honey.

Anise (saunaph).

1 small cinnamon stick.

Method:

In a pot, pour 3 to 4 cups of water and add ginger.

Roast all the spices and when the water gets boiled put all the spices in a pot.

Add holy basil and honey for 5 minutes.

Boil it for 20 minutes.

Remove from the heat and pour in a cup.

Consume it 2 to 3 times a day.

About the author: Hasti Singh, Fitness & Nutrition Expert, Founder of Hasti Transformation Fitness Centre.

Also Read:  How to manage anxiety about coronavirus? An expert opines with 5 useful tips

