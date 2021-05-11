Immunity booster: Wellness expert suggests 5 healthy drinks you can consume to boost immunity

Wellness advocate, Eshanka Wahi suggests 5 healthy drinks that you can consume this summer as a way to boost immunity and promote good health. Find out more.

Keeping our body hydrated is a non-negotiable pivotal for our overall health and wellbeing. Especially during summer, when the body is as it is devoid of fluids and liquids. The body requires a certain amount of water intake that is essential for all body organs to function normally. It carries nutrients to all the cells and maintains the oxygen level of the body. It also prevents constipation and keeps your blood sugar levels in check.

Along with water, you can consume beverages that help aid several benefits to your body which you can consume regularly. Here are some easy drinks that you can consume guilt-free as shared by Eshanka Wahi, Dubai and Delhi based Wellness Expert.

Water

Water is the best choice for quenching one’s thirst, as it is abundant, refreshing, providing everything the body needs to replenish the fluids it loses. Getting enough water each day is important for your health. Drinking water can prevent you from dehydration, a condition that can cause unclear thinking, result in mood change, cause your body to overheat, and lead to constipation and kidney stones. Water has plenty of benefits to the body and also keeps our mind balanced by flushing out all the toxins and waste from our body.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has many health benefits due to the presence of beneficial bacteria, yeast, and protein. Consuming 1-2 tbsp daily can help you lose weight, improve digestion, reduce your body fat percentage and make you lose belly fat. Moreover, it reduces blood sugar levels and improves insulin sensitivity. It lowers cholesterol levels, improves heart health, and decreases blood triglycerides. It is extremely gut strengthening and a great source of probiotic with minimal 3 calories per shot. You have it with warm water on an empty stomach to activate your digestion process every day.

Green tea

Green tea’s antioxidants are strong enough to interfere with the growth of bladder, breast, lung, stomach, pancreatic, and colorectal cancers. It prevents arteries from clogging, burns fat at a higher rate, counteracts oxidative stress on the brain, reduces the risk of neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, reduces the risk of stroke, and improves cholesterol levels.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is most commonly known for its calming effects and is frequently used as a sleeping aid. Peppermint tea is one of the most commonly used herbal teas in the world and is most popularly used to support digestive tract health. These teas contain antioxidant, anticancer, antibacterial, and antiviral properties, and should be incorporated into our daily diet.

Fennel, Cinnamon, and Carom (Ajwain) Tea

Fennel is also known as sauf that is packed with antibacterial properties, which help in relieving stomach aches, constipation, and diarrhoea. The melange of Carom seeds (ajwain) helps in accelerating the metabolism and helps in reducing sudden indigestion and acidity. Cinnamon tea is filled with antioxidants and offers several health benefits, including reduced inflammation and blood sugar levels, improved heart health, and even weight loss. These three teas aid in reducing PMS and menstrual abdominal cramps.

Warm water with turmeric, black pepper and lemon

We all know that turmeric is an immunity-boosting dietary supplement in modern natural medicine. This superfood needs to be incorporated into our diet for its incredible anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and antioxidant benefits. The liver naturally tries to get rid of the turmeric in the body and by adding even a pinch of black pepper, helps to suppress this process, allowing curcumin levels in the bloodstream to rise and allowing the body to enjoy all its benefits. Lemon is a storehouse of vitamin C and clears out toxins from the body. Turmeric, black pepper, and lemon are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which are stated to cleanse the body and strengthen the immune system.

Hot chocolate with cacao powder

Raw cacao powder is packed with antioxidants and increases the production of the neurotransmitter serotonin, which is responsible for regulating our mood. Cocoa powder is a processed version of cacao powder. Skip the processed, pre-made packets and try making cacao at home to ensure you're getting all health benefits. Boil 1 tbsp raw cacao powder in 1 cup milk (preferably plant-based like almond milk) and add pasted dates or raw organic honey to sweeten. This can also be had as a soothing sleep elixir.

Kombucha and Kefir

Probiotic drinks have immense health benefits and strengthen the gut and digestive health. Kombucha contains antioxidants, can kill harmful bacteria, and thus help in fighting several diseases. kombucha has a wide range of health benefits that even improve mental health, minimize infection risk, and strengthen liver health.

Kefir is another fermented probiotic drink, traditionally made using cow’s milk or goat’s milk which is amazing for gut health.

Also Read: Check out these 4 PERFECT food and wine pairings

Share your comment ×