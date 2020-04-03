Immunity Boosters: Dr Siddhant Bhargava shares 3 simple ways to improve immune system amid COVID 19 pandemic

Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Co-founder of Food Darzee, has shared some tips and tricks which will help you to be healthy and boost your immunity.

The pandemic of COVID-19 has made everybody worried and these uncertain times are just making people more anxious. A complete lockdown has been imposed in several nations including India. We have to stay indoors so that the spread gets contained as soon as possible. Speaking of the novel Coronavirus, there is no cure or vaccine as of now, however, we can boost our immunity to prevent the infection.

Yesterday, we shared some tips which were released by the Ministry of AYUSH and today we are sharing some super simple and effective immunity-boosting tips by Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Co-founder of Food Darzee. He has shared some tips and tricks which will help you to be healthy. Prevention is always better than cure, so let's aid our body's doctor aka defense mechanism who can fight with pathogens and viruses.

Step 1 Have protein-rich food items

The number one step by Dr. Bhargava is about food. He said that it is one of the most critical factors when it comes to building immunity. He added how we should have a high-protein diet daily as a low protein diet is linked to poor immunity. Some of the best sources of protein are pulses, eggs, chicken, soy, paneer, lentils, paneer, nuts seeds and cheese among others.

Step 2: Antioxidants, probiotics and hydration

He revealed that one should include vital 4 anti-oxidants i.e. Vitamin A, C, E, and selenium. These 4 vitamins and minerals are the key when it comes to being anti-oxidative.

These nutrients help to reduce inflammation and free radical stress so that cells are not prematurely dying. The lining of the gut healthy is also important. The inflammation can affect so absorption of essential nutrients will be more. So one should eat a lot of green leafy vegetables and colored fruits. Make sure to add ginger garlic and black pepper in your daily cooking.

One should also include probiotic-rich foods that are all also very essential to keep your gut healthy. He added how one should not load up on sugar as high blood sugar levels are harboring site for bacteria

Also, he warned readers about how major calorie deficit and low levels of hydration can lead to compromised immunity.

Make sure to increase the level of activity as it is directly linked with better immunity/. So, raise the heart rate for at least 15 minutes by doing some form of workout.

Step 3: Take care of stress and sleep

The higher level of stress and cortisol the more will be the oxidative stress in the body. If you are not having 6-8 hours then it can lead to compromised immunity and you may be more susceptible to COVID-19.

Dr. Siddhant Bhargava shares his 3 immunity boosting ideas to follow amid Coronavirus pandemic from PINKVILLA on Vimeo.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More