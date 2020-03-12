Immunity Boosting Amla: 5 easy ways to include Indian gooseberry in daily diet

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Amla or Amlaki which is an Indian gooseberry has been used in Indian culinary since time immemorial. It is one of the superfoods and that's why one should include the same on a daily basis for better health. Thanks to its extremely excellent nutrient profile, it is often used as a natural remedy for many health, skin and hair issues. Right from boosting immunity to balancing stomach acid, to boosting the health of liver, skin, eyes, hair and heart, there are several health benefits.

For the unversed, amla is packed with polyphenols, vitamins, calcium, magnesium and iron among others. Want to know how to include amla in your daily diet? Then read on as we have compiled some simple ways to add Indian Gooseberry in the diet.

1. Amla Candies Amla candies which are sweet and sour foodstuff are one of the easiest ways to add fruit in daily diet. One can either buy them or make it. One can cut the boiled amla pieces and sweeten it with sugar. After drying it under the sun (until there is no moisture left in them), store it in air-tight containers. Check out the recipe of the amla candies right here: 2. Amla Murabba and pickles If you are Murabba and pickle fan then here is some good news for you as you can get the healthy dose of amla with its pickles and murabba. To prepare a simple murabba, you need very few ingredients such as amla, sugar, cardamom and alum. Follow the video tutorials for the recipes. Speaking of the achaar, one can make instant amla pickle with easily available ingredients such as amla, mustard seeds, fennel seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds and oil among others. 3. Amla Tea Amla Tea is another simple and easy way to incorporate the Indian gooseberry in the diet. Mint leaves, ginger, amla powder are the main ingredients of the tea. Check out the video for more information. 4. Amla juice One can prepare 600 ml of juice (concentrated) from 1 kilo of amla. On a daily basis, you can add 2 spoons of amla juice and 1 spoon of honey in a glass of water. You can refrigerate it and keep it for 1 month. If you don't want to prepare a stock of concentrate amla juice for a month and want to make on daily basis then, prepare a juice from water and 2 amlas and add some honey and you are good to go. Follow the youtube tutorial to know the recipe and in a detailed guide. 5. Amla Chutney Chutney is a simple and interesting way again. For the same, you will require, amlas, mint leaves, coriander, garlic, chili, salt, sugar among others. Check out the video tutorial for more information.

