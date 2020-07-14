Immunity boosting foods for people suffering from diabetes

Diabetes is one of the most prevailing diseases in the world. It can also take a toll on your immune system. Here’s a list of foods you can include in your diet to boost your immunity if you suffer from diabetes.

Diabetes, especially Type 2 diabetes is one of the most prevailing health threats to humankind. This silent disease can wreak havoc on your body and lead to serious health issues like heart disease, stroke, nerve damage, eye diseases, chronic kidney disease and more. It also weakens a person’s immune system defences, making them prone to infections and the above mentioned health-related issues only add to the problem.

A person suffering from diabetes are prone to foot infections, yeast infections, urinary tract infections and surgical site infections. The best way to alleviate the risk of developing infections and boost your immunity is medication and sticking to a healthy lifestyle. This includes adequate sleep, consistent exercise and healthy eating. It is important to keep your immune system boosted with a variety of nutrients, especially if you have diabetes.

You can include these five immunity-boosting foods for diabetics in your diet.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas contain protein, vitamins A, D and E, and zinc - all of which is great for a diabetic. High blood sugar levels can take a toll on your heart health, zinc present in chickpeas can help lower that risk as well. It is also rich in fibre, which can help reduce fasting blood sugar, which can further stabilize it.

Carrots

Over time, diabetes can lead to vision problems, cataracts and glaucoma. Beta-carotene and lutein present in carrots can help prevent the damage. It is also an excellent source of vitamin A, which is great for the immune system. It has a low-glycemic index, meaning it will not spike your blood sugar.

Walnuts

Walnuts are high in vitamin E, another extremely important antioxidant for people with diabetes. According to a study published in Diabetes Care, vitamin E improves glycemic control in people suffering from diabetes. This vitamin also supports the immune system.

Bell Pepper

Bell peppers contain vitamin C – a powerful vitamin that helps boost the immune system and get rid of free radicals, which can lead to cell damage. It also helps improve blood glucose levels and promote better skin health.

Fatty Seafood

Omega-3 fatty acids found in fishes such as salmon, sardines and mackerel are great to boost your immunity. Studies suggest that omega-3 fatty acids don’t have a direct impact on type 2 diabetes, however, it can help strengthen the immune system by enhancing the activity of white blood cells.

