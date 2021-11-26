Immunity boosting supplements to keep infections at bay

In this pandemic era, where a slight cough or sneeze is enough to raise eyebrows and shoot up our stress levels, it is vital that we make our health and immunity a priority. From exercising to having a balanced meal at home, immunity boosters or supplements are a great way to keep ourselves in check health wise. You can check out our list of must have immunity boosters in the form of tablets, juices and powders; whatever suits your needs. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Dabur Ashwagandha Tablet

Whenever there is an increase in stress, the body releases Cortisol and adrenaline that initiate fight or flight response. This may result in increased heart rate, blood pressure and other symptoms. Ashwagandha helps to control the excessive cortisol secretion, thereby relieving stress. Studies also report that Ashwagandha enhances the capacity of cells to generate more energy which overall increases the individual’s energy and reduces fatigue.

2. Two Brothers Immunity Boosting Powder

This powder is a special formula recommended by holistic coach Luke Coutinho that helps enhance immunity across age groups. There are 8 ingredients and all are of the indigenous seed variety along with being chemical free, grown sustainably and plant-based. Get it now!

3. ZANDU Amla Health Juice

Zandu amla juice is an ayurvedic health juice. It has the goodness of not only amla but also 5 added herbs like giloy, ashwagandha, tulsi, yasti and shigru. Amla helps in increasing the strength of hair along with reduction of greying hair. It has also been found to be helpful for gastrointestinal problems as it improves digestion.

4. Dabur Tulsi Drops

Dabur Tulsi Drops combines the goodness of five types of tulsi that are attributed with various health benefits. It also has antimicrobial properties and is good for skin, liver and joint health. To protect yourself and your family from various viruses, pollution and untimely seasonal changes, take these drops which are proven to boost your immunity.

5. Zandu Kesari Jivan

Kesari Jivan has been made as per the authentic ayurvedic texts to ensure you get maximum goodness in every spoon. In today’s ever changing and fast paced lifestyle, a spoonful everyday will not only boost your immunity but will also help in strengthening your bones, aiding your digestion and will keep you energetic and healthy so that you can live your life to the fullest.

6. Saffola Immuniveda Kadha Mix

This unique kadha is made in the traditional way, the 15 herbs are crushed and boiled in water for hours to make a potent decoction, that's packed into single serve sachets for you. It will help in boosting your immunity, support your respiratory health and help relieve cough, cold and sore throat.

