Importance of Reiki and its health benefits for emotional and physical wellbeing

Reiki is a type of energy healing process that helps to soothe different emotional problems and is good for physical well-being. So, Tiesta Duggal, CEO and Founder of Navyam, talks about how Reiki can be helpful for our optimal health.

As science is progressing and new medicines and technologies are being developed, there has also been a rise in people resorting to traditional, ancient ways of healing and rediscovering themselves. There are various therapies, healing modalities and practices that are being followed worldwide to help people relax and reconnect to their own selves and find their light back.

Reiki, which means Universal Life Force Energy, is an age-old ancient technique that dates back to several centuries and was focused on the principle that we are all made up of energy and sometimes in life due to various circumstances, past imprints, trauma and stress, our energy starts getting blocked and reiki is a wonderful tool to help with clearing those blocks at the mental and physical level. Reiki can be done by touch therapy or through sending healing and prayers distantly. So, Tiesta Duggal, CEO and Founder of Navyam, talks about its health benefits.

Helps in Relaxing the Mind and Body

Reiki focuses on flowing healing energy and has a wonderful impact on relaxing the mind and body. It helps to clear any blocks in the system.

Reiki helps in releasing the emotional blocks and stored pain

Often in life due to past life experiences we get certain emotions that remain with us and are unhealed or blocked. Reiki helps in releasing these emotional blocks and thus clearing the stored pain in the heart. This process is good for people suffering from anxiety or depression as well.

