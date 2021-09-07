Inculcate a healthy lifestyle by switching your normal milk and juices with these healthier alternatives

No matter how much your workout or exercise, your journey towards health and fitness starts when you monitor your eating and drinking habits. We all know the benefits of milk and fruit juices, but here we have a list of alternatives that are much healthier and are guaranteed to bring a positive change into your health and lifestyle.

Aadvik Camel Milk Powder

If you want to incorporate a healthier lifestyle, then it's time to switch your regular milk with camel milk. This camel milk powder is 100% pure and natural. Camel milk is extremely rich in nutrients and offers more vitamin C, B, calcium, iron, and potassium. It is a better option for people with lactose intolerance and helps lower blood sugar levels. It boosts immunity and aids brain conditions.

Price: Rs.1139

Buy Now

Dabur Giloy Neem Tulsi Juice

As per Ayurveda, Giloy possesses Rasayana properties. Giloy is an adaptogen that helps reduce stress and fatigue, which are regarded as the main root cause of all lifestyle disorders. Whereas neem is renowned for its antimicrobial properties and has been used traditionally in managing many skin problems like acne. It also helps improve liver functions that help in detoxification. This juice also contains tulsi which is a sacred herb and has many beneficial effects in our health system.

Price: Rs.175

Buy Now

Kapiva Immune Care Juice

This immune care juice is a blend of 11 immune-boosting herbs like amla, giloy, ashwagandha, tulsi, turmeric, mulethi, and more. Amla is rich in vitamin C, giloy is a powerhouse of antioxidants, and turmeric is rich in curcumin. The blend of all these 11 herbs creates this natural immune booster for your health. Well-recognised for their antimicrobial properties, these herbs help you strengthen your immunity. Adequate intake of this immunity juice is an ideal way to optimise your immune response and stay healthy.

Price: Rs.380

Buy Now

UPAKARMA Ayurveda Amla Juice

Amla is known to have amazing benefits for skin and hair. It helps in slowing down the aging process and is needed for collagen production hence keeping your skin and hair healthy. The rich antioxidants of amla also help delay the effects of premature aging such as fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and give you a young and supple skin. The health benefiting properties of amla juice also include boosting the body's immunity, especially when teamed with aloe vera, tulsi, and giloy juice - an ideal concoction for total well being.

Price: Rs.299

Buy Now

Baidyanath Aloe Vera Juice with Pulp

This Aloe Vera juice helps combat a variety of digestive disorders and common acidity troubles. It helps promote a feeling of fullness which indirectly keeps a check on your weight management goals. Due to the laxative property of aloe vera, it maintains regular bowel functions. With the existence of an acidic pH, our bodies have the tendency to become the breeding ground for pathogens. Alkaline foods like aloe vera juice keep your body balanced and active. This juice ​​contains pulp which is a complete package of essential vitamins and minerals. It is naturally loaded with essential vitamins and minerals like folic acid and vitamin B, C and E.

Price: Rs.225

Buy Now