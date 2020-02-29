Indian children are unhealthy both mentally and physically; Here’s Why

It has been seen that Indian children are not up to the mark when it comes to the mental and physical health of them. Read on to know more.

The World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and The Lancet have recently conducted a survey on the countries which are not helping to maintain the children’s health both mentally and physically. The study took total 180 countries for the survey, and India has ranked on the 87th position. The report of the survey has been named ‘A Future for the World’s Children.’ And it reveals some countries are not doing enough to protect their children from climate change, provide proper healthcare and to ensure mental and physical health that is needed for their well-being.

It has been seen that 250 million children under 5 years of age from low- and middle-income countries often find it difficult to meet the developmental potential. These countries should now be concerned about their children’s health mainly at adolescent age. According to the study, children from Norway, Republic of Korea and Netherlands can survive and can have overall good health. But, for example, children from Central Africa are the most affected ones. They are also getting affected by the negative impacts of greenhouse gases which are produced by the developed countries.

Finally, the study says that it’s highly important to look after the children’s nutrition, mental health and physical health for their overall wellbeing along with maternal healthcare as well.

Read More