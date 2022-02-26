Indian foods for weight loss to corporate in your fitness goals

Do you find yourself unfit or do you wish to undergo a drastic transformation? Here is your cue to lose weight in the most beneficial way. We have brought to you a list of Indian foods for weight loss. Have a glimpse on some belly fat burning foods, high protein foods, fiber foods and carbohydrate foods for effective weight loss to corporate in your fitness goals. Your weight loss food items will pave the way for a good mood and a healthy lifestyle.

Scroll through the Indian foods for weight loss:

1. Saffola FITTIFY Hi-Protein Slim Meal Replacement Shake

This Saffola FITTIFY Hi-Protein Slim Meal Replacement Shake is the best digestible whey protein for effective weight loss. It is a kesar pista flavoured meal replacement with 5 plant based superfoods and 6 essential vitamins and minerals. It has no added sugar and flavours but will help you to lose up to 4 kg in 2 months.

Price: Rs. 1599

Deal: Rs. 1439

2. True Elements Whole Oatmeal

True Elements Whole Oatmeal is a 1kg jar that contains chia, real fruits and berries. This mixed amalgamation of cereal bowls is considered to be one of the best breakfast foods for weight loss. This oatmeal can keep you full for a longer duration and can help you avoid binge eating as it is packed with dietary fibres. Being rich in antioxidants, this whole oatmeal jar will pave no entry of harmful particles entering into your body, thus enhancing skin health.

Price: Rs. 595

Deal: Rs. 499

3. Yogabar 20 gram Protein Bar Chocolate Brownie

This Yogabar 20 gram Protein Bar Chocolate Brownie contains 100 percent natural ingredients. There is no trace of soy protein, sugar alcohols, sorbitol or erythritol in it. This chocolate brownie has whey blend almond with zero artificial sweeteners, sucralose, corn syrup or maltitol. The flax seeds and fibre will keep you full and nutritionally balanced.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 594

4. Trinetra Bajra Atta

Bajra atta is rich in nutrients and fibre. Consuming bajra atta in your meals will boost your metabolism as it contains complex carbohydrates that are slowly absorbed by the body. Bajra also known as pearl millet flour is one of the carbohydrates foods for weight loss recommended by the majority of dieticians. The insoluble fibre content in bajra acts as a prebiotic that regulates your digestive health.

Price: Rs. 1399

Deal: Rs. 520

5. Herbalife Formula 1 Shake 500 g Weight Loss Protein Powder

Protein powder shakes are low in calories. There are 220 calories per serving when mixed with 250ml skim milk. This protein powder is a nutritious meal packed with dietary fibre and high quality protein. If you wish to cut down your weight, consume 2 shakes with one normal meal for the day.

Price: Rs. 3181

Deal: Rs. 1865

6. Rostaa Morning Berries

Rostaa Morning Berries is a power packed breakfast for weight loss. The morning berries are a rich blend of berries, almonds, cashews, pistachios and raisins. To control your hunger pangs dive into this pack of crunchy and delicious healthy snacks. It contains antioxidant properties that will keep your healthy diet balanced and undistracted.

Price: Rs. 640

Deal: Rs. 512

7. Daawat Brown Rice

Brown rice is one of the best Indian foods for weight loss. This is a full bran intact and fibre rich basmati rice. Consuming brown rice is good for your heart and cardiovascular functioning. It helps your overall health as it has low levels of carbohydrates. This basmati brown rice is enriched with vitamins and minerals for stronger immunity and expected weight loss.

Price: Rs. 725

8. Lo! Low Carb Delights - Keto Flour

This keto flour is an excellent solution for good weight loss results. For a low carbohydrate diet, consume keto flour. It is rich in protein and fibres and has no trace of gluten in it. When you have restricted your weight loss diet, rely on this keto flour made from pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, flax seeds and groundnuts.

Price: Rs. 649

Deal: Rs. 616

If you have made the decision to bring home one of the best Indian foods for weight loss, then we are sure you are very close to your weight loss goals. These food products are extremely delicious and will aid in controlling your hunger pangs. For the first time ever, you are going to fulfill your fitness resolutions of the year.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

