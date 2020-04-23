Indian Traditional Food vs Salads: Which one is the healthier option? Find Out

Salads are extremely popular among health conscious people for weight loss. But Indian traditional food also has all the essential nutrients for better health. So, which one is healthier? Is it salads or Indian traditional food? Read on to know.

Our health depends a lot on our food habits. The diet plan should be rich with all kinds of important nutrients to give us optimal health. This also goes for weight loss. Healthy food habits contribute a lot to weight loss or management. This is one of the biggest concerns for all of us. We are extremely cautious about our weight. And so, health conscious people are very picky about their food.

Fitness enthusiasts eating salad regularly for weight management. They are prepared with a lot of veggies, fruits and seeds, so it’s definitely very healthy for people. But have you ever thought about losing your weight by eating desi food? Well, our Indian traditional foods are also quite healthy and they provide the same amount of nutrition like salads. So, read on to know which one is the healthier option.

Indian traditional food vs Salads: Which one is better for weight loss?

Salads

When you are having slightly cooked veggies, you get most of its health benefits. It’s giving you more fibre and micronutrients. But we cannot replace all our meals with salads because this may make us protein deficient, which is not good for the regular functioning of the body.

Initially, people start controlling diet by eating salads. They also need a good amount of protein to let their body perform efficiently. Having only salads reduces their metabolism which eventually makes you gain weight because most of the time, salads are only prepared with veggies. Sometimes, they are made with chicken and eggs. So, people lack most of the animal-based protein in salads.

Indian Traditional Food

Indian traditional food is highly diversified due to its different regions and influences. Initially, Indian cuisine was based on different kinds of spices, herbs, veggies, fruits, etc. Later, it was also influenced by Islamic rules, especially Mughals. So, this cuisine consists of both animal and plant-based nutrients. Some regions eat rice as their staple food, while others have roti or naan. Few states are predominantly known for fish, and some are for only delicious vegetable curries and prepare fermented food. These all are equally important for our health. They all provide us with different nutrients that are essential for our health and weight management. Apart from that, the vast use of herbs and spices make the foods of Indian cuisine extra healthy because herbs and spices have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Which one is healthier?

Indian traditional food can never be replaced with salads. You can have them occasionally, but don’t stop having your regular meals.

