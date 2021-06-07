Indoor Cycling: Know 5 benefits and why it is key to fitness

With the ongoing pandemic, a lot of us have taken to indoor workout and home exercises. Indoor cycling is a great option to stay fit. Here all the benefits you need to know and why it is key to fitness.

Indoor cycling or stationary cycling is basically a way to get fit without going to the gym. All you need to do is get stationary cycle equipment and place it in your house wherever you require it.

Indoor cycling has become a boom recently with the new home gym trends and workout regimes. This combined with other cardio exercises is a great way to stay in shape and work on your stamina.

From building stamina to losing weight, these are the 5 benefits of indoor cycling you need to know.

Building strength

It builds your inner strength and works on your stamina. It also improves your core strength and can help in building abs. It is a low impact body workout but your overall stamina will increase within a few weeks of regularly doing the indoor cycle workout.

Promotes healthy heart

It is a great exercise for cardiovascular benefits. It is similar to swimming or elliptical training, only more strength is required in this. It doesn’t put too much stress on your joints so it is also good for joints.

Burns calories

It definitely aids in weight loss as it is a complete body workout and burns calories. Depending on the difficulty and the strength, you can burn up to 400 to 600 calories daily. Burning more calories will lead to weight loss effectively.

Improves your posture

For cycling, you have to maintain a posture with a straight back and a strong and supportive spine. This will improve your posture while you are living a sedentary lifestyle, this is definitely helpful.

Safer than cycling on the road

While outdoor cycling seems ideal because of the fresh air and but it also comes with unsafety and hazards like getting into an accident. Busy streets mean traffic on the road and poor condition of the road can also be disadvantageous. With indoor cycling, you don’t need to worry about this.

