An insight into postpartum hair loss and how to deal with it

The average person loses about 100 hair per day, but they don't fall out all at once, so you don't notice. Pregnancy hormones, on the other hand, prevent that hair from falling out, leaving your hair as lush as a supermodel's or so thick that it can't be brushed through. Don't be alarmed; hair loss after childbirth is completely normal. Dr. Amrendra Kumar; Consultant Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon explains why postpartum hair loss occurs. It transpires as a result of your body's sudden change in hormones, specifically the change between progesterone and estrogen after childbirth.

When does postpartum hair loss start?

Women may notice postpartum hair loss two to four months after giving birth. The amount of hair loss experienced by each woman varies and is not always proportional to the quality or quantity of her hair during pregnancy. However, if you have longer hair or experience a lot of hair growth during pregnancy, your hair loss may appear more severe.

It's critical to keep in mind that postpartum hair loss is only temporary. 4 months of postpartum hair loss is quite common for many women, and postpartum hair loss can last for several months. Normal hair growth patterns usually resume 6 months after childbirth, but some women may experience postpartum hair loss for up to a year.

If you believe you are experiencing severe postpartum hair loss or if your symptoms have lasted more than a year, consult your doctor.

How to deal with it:

1. Maintain a healthy diet - We are all aware that eating a healthy diet is essential for good health and well-being. A healthy diet, in particular for postpartum women, can aid in overall recovery and prevent postpartum hair loss from progressing. Make sure your diet contains the proper balance of vitamins and nutrients, which can be found primarily in vegetables, whole grains, and fresh fruit. Always keep yourself hydrated.

2. Reduce stress - Taking steps to reduce your stress levels has the added benefit of assisting in the regulation of hormone imbalances. Experiment with various relaxation techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, and breathing exercises. Make time for gentle or moderate exercise on a regular basis, which can also help reduce stress.

3. Use a volumizing shampoo - A volumizing shampoo can make a huge difference in preventing roots from falling flat. Today's formulations have multiple functions, including visible lift and hydration without weighing hair down. On the other hand, Use therapeutic conditioners as well: they add moisture to your hair while also improving elasticity and repairing the cuticles of the hair shafts. To avoid weighing down the hairs on your scalp, only condition the ends of your hair.

4. Don’t harm hair with heat or chemicals - Your hair may be more brittle and fragile after giving birth, so avoid using heat from a blow dryer or curling iron, as well as chemicals from dye or salon treatments. Now is the time to let your hair rest and be nourished with conditioners rather than harsh treatments. You can still go to the salon for a day of pampering, but tell them not to use irons or dryers and to focus on nourishing rather than stripping your hair.

5. Look for deficiency of iron, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D. These deficiencies are very common and can prolong postpartum telogen effluvium. Also, thyroid hormone deregulations need to be ruled out. Nutrition is important as a breastfeeding mother needs more calories and nutrients.

