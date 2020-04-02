Intermittent Fasting and Weight Loss: Here's why you are NOT losing weight even after following IF

Weight Loss: Unable to lose weight even after doing intermittent fasting? Read on to know the mistakes you may have doing.

Weight loss is a pressing issue for many. Many overweight or obese people do not just want to get rid of excess fat just because of the cosmetic factor but also stay clear from health issues which tag along with excess weight. Diet and exercise are two common and big components of weight loss. However, aside from these are there are ways as well which aids weight loss: Bariatric surgeries, eating patterns such as intermittent fasting among others.

Today we are talking about one of the popular ways of losing weight i.e. Intermittent fasting. It is one pf the popular buzzwords in health circles and it is also followed by many celebs. For the unversed, to lose weight one has to practice not eating for long hours every day. One should note that it is not any fad diet as it doesn't specify which foods you should eat but when you should eat them. Aside from weight loss, IF also helps in the removal of cellular waste from our body, it also promotes healthy aging and helps to increase our lifespan.

Whole-day fasting, alternate-day fasting, and time-restricted fasting are some of the types of intermittent fasting. 16:8 format and 5:2 formats are the most popular ones. In 16:8 format, one can eat only during an 8-hour window and has to fast for the remaining 16 hours of the day. In the 5:2 IF, one has to eat regularly for 5 days and eat very little i.e. around 500 calories 2 days. However, even after following IF, many people are unable to achieve weight loss.

Check out the common mistakes that weight watchers do while following Intermittent fasting:

1. Are you consuming too many calories?

As mentioned, intermittent fasting is just an eating pattern and a smart way to mobilize fats and boost our metabolism. However, if you are eating too many calories during the eating window then your fasting efforts will go waste.

So, calculate how many calories you need to have per day to achieve your weight loss goal and keep track of the calorie intake. Make sure you are keeping a check on the proportions even if they are low-cal and healthy foods.

2. Are you eating the wrong foods?

Are you having junk and not healthy foods during the eating window? If yes, then this could be the reason why your IF plan is getting backfired. Instead of eating french fries and pizza, fill your plate with protein, healthy fats, fiber, and complex carbs rich foods.

Not only they will keep you satiated for long, but they will also help you to build muscle, maintain a healthy brain, and make you feel more energetic and happier.

3. Are you eating enough?

Eating more is a problem and eating less is also a grave issue. After following IF, you may start feeling fuller after eating a few morsels as the hormones regulate our appetite and this can lead to weight loss plateau. So, break the plateau by balancing calories.

