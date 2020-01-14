Intermittent Fasting Diet Plan: HERE is how you can maintain this diet plan

Worried about your weight? But can't maintain the traditional diet plan? Then, follow these easy ways to do intermittent fasting to control your weight.

Intermittent fasting is a process of keeping yourself away from foods for a particular set of time before getting back to your normal diet plan. Some of the researchers say that this kind of eating habit may be beneficial for weight loss and better health. Some think it is better and easier to maintain than regular diet plans. For each person, intermittent fasting has been different as different styles suit different people. Here, we have gathered 5 smart ways of intermittent diet, which you can easily follow for weight loss and control. Check out the ways of doing the intermittent fasting.

Fasting for 12 hours

In this fasting style, a person needs to maintain a 12-hour fasting every day. According to some research, 10-16 hours of fasting can turn fats into energy. This will help the body to release ketones into the bloodstream.

Fasting for 16 hours

Here one needs to fast for 16 hours leaving an eating window for 8 hours. It is called 16:8 method or the Leangains diet. If you have already tried the 12 hours fasting and didn't get any results, then this might be helpful for you.

Alternate day fasting

There are no limitations on planning the alternate fasting day. It can also be done by fasting every other day. Some people avoid solid food on fasting days, while others opt for 500 calories.

The weekly 24-hour fast

On this diet plan, you can have tea or calorie-free drinks. Complete fasting for 24 hours requires zero-food intake. You can do the fasting by following any one of the modules- from breakfast to breakfast or lunch to lunch.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

Credits :Medical News Today

