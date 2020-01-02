Intermittent Fasting Tips: THESE tips can help aid weight loss

Intermittent fasting is not as easy as it may sound and people often need more than just a meal plan and meal schedule to watch their diets.



Weight loss isn't very easy but we all have our own reasons for taking it upon ourselves to lose weight and get fit in order to remain healthy. Some people do it to get in shape and some do it to stay healthy and some do it to maintain their body but we all follow some or the other diet which helps us watch what we consume. There are numerous popular diets from the keto diet to the juice cleanse to the very popular intermittent fasting. Intermittent fasting has become one of the most popularly followed diets which are known to aid weight loss. This diet is all about eating on time and ensuring that you fast for a fixed period of time during the day and give your body and your digestive system a break for sometime when you fast. But during this fasting period, you don't have to go completely hungry. You can consume low-calorie foods and beverages. But this does not mean that intermittent fasting is easy. It can turn out to be very tough sometimes to go through with it and this is why we all need some fasting tips to make the weight loss with intermittent fasting easier.

Here are some intermittent fasting tips for weight loss:

1. Intermittent fasting helps you get into such a healthy habit that you stop craving unhealthy foods and sugar over time. But it's also essential to keep yourself hydrated and stick to a healthy low-calorie beverage to do so. Include beverages like tea and coffee and lime water or rather lime juice and coconut water in your diet to keep you hydrated.

2. When you begin fasting, it's not uncommon to feel a little low on energy and often lethargic and crave for food. Find the right way to get some energy and curb your cravings. Include some caffeine in your diet because it can give you a boost of energy and also leave you feeling full for quite a while.

3. Stay away from your favourite sodas and energy drinks or any beverage that contains artificial sweeteners. While these beverages are not so bad, it's very difficult to control your consumption and keep it limited which makes it bad for your health and your diet and such beverages often have a high-calorie content as well.

4. Right after your fasting period, don't overeat. It's easier to overeat and indulge in a binge eating session in such situations but it's essential to focus on portion control and watch how much food you consume and how much your body really needs.

5. Focus on consuming more proteins instead of trying to gorge on more carbs and calories. Try to stay away from bread and rice and have more healthy fats and carbs. Have more vegetables and lentils and fruits and nuts. Stay away from anything that contains artificial sugar.

6. Just because you're fasting does not mean that you can avoid working out. Include some light exercises in your routine. Go swimming or do some yoga or cycling. This can aid and accelerate weight loss.

7. Have some patience and don't give up on your diet. You will have to give your body some time to adjust to the diet and some discipline and determination and consistency to make this diet work for you. Don't switch to some other methods without giving intermittent fasting adequate time to work.

Credits :lifehack

