Intermittent Fasting vs Ketogenic Diet: Which one is best for weight loss?

Intermittent fasting and Ketogenic diet, both are equally popular when it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. But which is better for weight loss? Read on to know about it below.

Intermittent fasting and Ketogenic diet both have been quite popular among health-conscious people. Both of the diet plans are beneficial for weight loss as well. Intermittent fasting is done by maintaining the fasting and eating periods. Ketogenic diet is basically a low-carb and high-fat diet. Currently, intermittent is the most popular one around the world. But which one is healthier and which is more beneficial for weight loss? Find that out right below.

Intermittent Fasting vs Ketogenic Diet: Which one is good for health and weight loss?

Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent Fasting is the most popular way to lose weight and for good health. It is done by maintaining a cycle of fasting and eating. There are no restrictions on eating in this fasting. This diet is done by either 16 hours of fasting each day or 24 hours of fasting twice per week. This concept of fasting diet has been adopted from the ancient period when people didn’t have a fridge to store their foods and had to fast for a long period. Many religions also have fasting for spiritual purposes.

Intermittent Fasting Plans

It can be done with three types of fasting plans:

16/8 Method: During this method, you skip breakfast and can eat in 8 hours (1-9). Then again you fast for the next 16 hours.

Eat-stop-eat: This is 24 hours of fasting. For example, you start your fasting from one dinner and continue until the next dinner. It is done twice per week.

5:2 Method: Here, you consume 500-600 calories on any two days of a week and then eat normally for the rest of 5 days. The two days have to be non-consecutive.

Result of fasting

When you fast, the following changes help to improve your health:

The level of human growth hormone increases.

Insulin sensitivity improves, which makes the stored body fat more accessible.

In the fasted state, body experiences cellular repair processes.

Functions of gene improve which promotes longevity and protection from disease.

Intermittent Fasting is highly beneficial for weight loss

This fasting diet is done mainly for weight loss because fasting automatically makes us eat less calorie. And it also improves hormone levels which contribute to weight loss. It helps to increase the release of norepinephrine hormone which can effectively burn the fat in our body. All these changes also promote to an increased rate of metabolism.

Other Health Benefits of Intermittent Fasting

It’s good for regulating blood sugar levels.

Reduces insulin resistance.

Helps to reduce inflammation.

Improves heart health.

Can reduce the risk of cancer.

Enhances brain health.

It contains anti-ageing properties.

Ketogenic Diet

This diet plan helps in reducing your carb intake and replacing it with fats. This brings your body in the metabolic state, which is known as ketosis. In this state, the body becomes highly efficient to burn fats and produce energy. It also turns the fats into ketones in the liver, which can supply energy to the brain as well. Ketogenic diet is the most common diet plan currently.

Types of Ketogenic Diet

Standard Ketogenic Diet: This consists of low-carb, moderate-protein and high-fat intake.

Cyclical Ketogenic Diet: It is done by maintaining 5 ketogenic days with 2 high carb days.

Targeted Ketogenic Diet: Here you are allowed to add carbs only around workout sessions.

High-protein ketogenic diet: This is quite similar to standard keto with more protein in it. The ratio has to be 60 percent fats, 35 proteins and 5 percent carbs.

Weight Loss with Ketogenic Diet

This diet plan is super beneficial for weight loss which also helps in lowering the risks of chronic diseases. This food plan actually provides you with the feeling of satiety which eventually promotes weight loss. Keto diet is also helpful to lower blood sugar levels and enhance insulin sensitivity.

This diet plan has also been proved to be helpful for people with type 2 diabetes. Diabetes occurs due to slow metabolic rate, high blood sugar and impaired insulin function. So, ketogenic diet helps to burn those fats which are closely connected to type II diabetes, prediabetes and metabolic syndrome.

Other Health Benefits of Ketogenic Diet

It reduces the risk of heart diseases.

Reduces the risk of cancer.

Reduces the symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Reduces epilepsy among children.

Reduces the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Effective for PCOS.

Aids recovery for brain injury.

Good for acne problems.

Result

Intermittent Fasting and Ketogenic Diet are both beneficial for health and weight loss. But its effectiveness depends on your body state. So, it is always recommended to consult your dietician before starting any type of diet routine.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×