International Olympic Day: Dietary tips to boost an athlete's performance on the track

Athletes require a different type of diet and have varied nutritional needs as compared to other human beings. Giving the best shot is not only a matter of training and exercises but a comprehensive dietary pattern holds the fair share to boost athletic performance while giving an ideal athletic physical health. Since athletes require extra energy to compete at their optimum level, they need to fuel their body rightly with proper macro and micronutrients to improve strength, skill and endurance. International Olympic Day is observed on the 23rd of every June to promote sports and health. The day focuses on spreading awareness regarding sports being an integral part of a healthy and fit life. On this International Olympic Day, we have assorted 4 dietary tips that will help you in performing better while making that final push on the ground.

Add in carbs

When it comes to athletic nutrition, carbs gain a good rep because they supply ample glycogen storage and blood glucose and work perfectly to fuel the body with energy, especially during high-intensity long-duration workouts. The quantities of carbs depend upon the volume of exercises you perform every day. Load up on healthy carbohydrates to reap the maximum benefits. Brown rice, quinoa, oats and starch-rich veggies like potatoes are some of the great sources of this nutrient.

Prioritise hydration

Water is a much-underrated nutrient! For athletes, it is vital to keep the body hydrated to avoid the risk of dizziness, fatigue, lowered mental acuity, irritability, nausea, and cramping. Moreover, high quantities of water flush out toxins from the body and replenish electrolytes which often go away because of the high sweat. Sugar-free sports drinks, milk, and coconut water can also be added to the diet to meet the hydration needs.

Get sufficient protein

When it comes to high-intensity training, protein always holds the centre stage because of its varied health benefits. Protein holds an incredible amount of amino acids that aid in repairing the muscles and tissues. Protein is extremely great for bones and increases muscle mass and strength while managing appetite. Make sure to check with your healthcare provider to decide on your optimal intake of protein. Healthy and high quantities of protein are found in lean meat and poultry, fish and seafood, eggs and dairy products, beans and lentils, nuts and seeds, and soy, including tofu and tempeh.

Whole foods are a must

Whole foods and whole grains like legumes, beans, oats, brown rice, and buckwheat are packed with the goodness of both macro and micronutrients that are quintessential to boost athletic performance. Moreover, such foods contain high dosages of fibre which breaks down in the form of short-chain fatty acids, thereby providing a steady supply of energy throughout the day. It even keeps your digestive system on track while saving you from multiple health glitches.

