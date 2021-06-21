International Yoga Day 2021: Practice these yoga poses to improve your overall health and wellbeing

Yoga is a path that leads one towards a healthy body and a healthy mind. The practice of yoga equips the practitioner with these tools and makes attaining any goal possible. To experience life at its fullest, make yoga part of your daily existence. Grandmaster Akshar talks about how to attain the best health with the help of these yoga asanas.

A strong, flexible body and a sound mind are two of the most important aspects of your existence. Yoga comprises many different techniques such as asanas, pranayama, meditation, mudras, chanting and more. With the help of these, you can train your body through the formation of asanas and breath. Meditation and pranayama also bring you into alignment. Yoga is a traditional science that connects and aligns the mind, body and spirit. Whether you are a beginner or at intermediate and advance levels, there is something for everyone in yoga.

If you are a beginner, start by focusing on achieving perfection on any one or two asanas a day. Let this posture be a reflection of your body and state of mind and continue your practice until your body is at ease in any state. Here are some ways you can improve your health by practising these yoga poses.

Hastha Uttanasana (Raised-Arms Pose)

Formation of the posture:

Stand straight and raise your arms up.

Slightly tilt your head, neck and upper back to create a slight arch.

Ensure that your arms are beside your ears as you tilt your upper body back.

Focus your gaze on the sky.

Samakonasana (Equal Angle Pose)

Formation of the posture:

Begin by standing in Samasthithi.

Extend your arms straight up.

Join your palms and point your fingers up.

Slowly tilt your upper body forward at your pelvis.

Lower your upper body until it is parallel to the ground.

Try to keep your knees straight.

Ensure that your spine is straight.

Focus your gaze forward.

Repeat the same on the left side.

Padmasana (Lotus Pose)

Formation of the posture:

Sit in Ardha Padmasana with your right foot over your left thigh.

Lift your left foot and place it on your right thigh facing up.

Pull your feet closer to your hips.

Drop your knees to the floor.

Place your palms on your knees facing up.

Repeat with the other leg.

Santolanasana (Plank Pose)

Formation of the posture:

Lie on your stomach.

Place your palms under your shoulders and lift your upper body, pelvis and knees up.

Grip the floor with your toes.

Straighten the knees.

Ensure that your knees, pelvis and spine are aligned.

Your wrists must be below your shoulders and your arms straight.

Vasishtasana (Side Plank Pose)

Formation of the posture:

Begin with Santholanasan (Plank).

With your left palm firmly on the ground, remove your right hand off the floor.

Turn your entire body to face the right side and lift your right leg off the floor and place it over your left leg.

Raise your right arm above and keep your fingers pointing to the sky.

Ensure that both your knees, heels and feet are in contact with each other.

Ensure that both arms and shoulders are in one straight line.

Turn your head and look up at your right hand.

