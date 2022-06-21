International Yoga Day: 5 Secrets of Yogic diet that you must adopt on this yoga day

International Yoga Day is celebrated on the 21st of every June with the intent to raise awareness about the valuable benefits of yoga and to encourage people to adopt this age-old practice to keep the mind and body balanced and healthy. Yoga is more than just stretching and pretzel poses! It’s a philosophy that should be deeply rooted in your lifestyle for healthy living. While some yoga enthusiasts choose a vegetarian or a vegan diet, others follow an even stricter dieting regimen that’s free of toxic stimulants. A yoga routine when blended well with a yogic diet nurtures overall health and promotes healing, balance, and inner peace. Not only this, but it also advances life quality and expectancy. A yogic diet basically relies on the consumption of raw, natural, unprocessed foods to promote spiritual, mental and physical well-being. On this International Yoga Day, here we bring you 5 secrets of a yogic diet that can do wonders to your health.

1. Alkaline start in the morning

Our body accumulates a layer of toxins and acids overnight and therefore consuming a glass of lemon water on an empty stomach is considered extremely beneficial in a yogic diet. Lemon water is alkaline in nature, it aid in flushing out the toxins from the body, and detoxifies and awakes the organs of your body. You can also add a pinch of salt to amplify its detoxifying power.

2. Rely on Sattvic eating

As per the Ayurveda, there are three broad categories into which the food is divided: Sattvic, Rajasic and Tamasic. Sattvic diet is known as the best and purest diet for mind and physical health. It is a that focuses on light plant-based, alkaline and eco-friendly eating that focuses on fresh fruits, green leafy vegetables, nuts and grains. Yogis only rely on the Sattvic way of eating.

3. Moderate eating and smaller portions

Yogis believe in the saying “The greatest enemy of health and long life is overeating.” Thus, they follow mindful and conscious eating. In yogic diet culture, there is a term known as Mitahara, which translates to moderate eating and that too in smaller portions, keeping a quarter of the belly aloof so that it has enough space for the movement of air. This way your stomach feels light and airy while easing the process of digestion.

4. Good fats

Yogic nutrition is incomplete without adequate doses of good fats that are mainly found in ghee, coconut oil and nuts or seeds. Good fats provide energy, make cognitive health active, and decrease the risk of heart diseases while fighting inflammation in the body. Proper quantities of good fats even enhance the absorption of Vitamins A, D, E and K.

5. Herbs & adaptogens

Ayurvedic herbs and spices are a vital component of the Yogic eating approach since natural herbs and spices are filled with the goodness of varied nutrients which protect the body from multiple diseases while aiding digestion and mental health. Teas or concoctions prepared from power-packed herbs like turmeric, ginger, coriander, pepper, cinnamon, and cardamom are much-loved drinks for yogis. These spices hold anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial properties and can detoxify the body. The yogic diet also stresses the consumption of adaptogens like Ashwagandha and Triphala. These are prominent to decrease stress while fighting harmful free radicals.

