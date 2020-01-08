Iodine Health Benefits: Check out the reasons WHY iodine intake is essential for our body

Check out the health benefits of iodine for better health purposes.

Iodine is a type of mineral found in the earth’s soil and ocean waters. It is mainly found in iodised salt; apart from that, you can also get it from saltwater and plant-based foods. Iodine is one of the most essential minerals for our body to stay healthy. Because it has numerous benefits for our health. It can improve birth weight, cognitive function, disinfect water, protect from nuclear fallout, treat infections and others. If you find your iodine level is low, then it can be increased by taking an iodine supplement. But never do it without medical consultation. On the contrary, too much iodine is also not good for our body as it has side effects as well. Nausea, diarrhoea, fever, burning sensations in throat and mouth and stomach pain are the common side effects of over iodine level. Check out the benefits of iodine for our health below.

Good for thyroid

Iodine is good for thyroid health. Our thyroid gland is located at the base of the front of the neck. It helps to regulate hormone production. The hormones control metabolism and heart health to keep us healthy.

Reduces the risk of goitre

The goitre is an enlarged thyroid gland. The thyroid gland becomes enlarged due to hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. It is an overactive thyroid gland. Foods rich in iodine help to reduce the goitres.

Regulates the overactive thyroid gland

A special type of iodine called radioactive is taken to destroy the extra overactive thyroid cells to reduce excessive amounts of thyroid hormone.

Promotes neurodevelopment during pregnancy

Pregnancy needs more iodine as it is linked to the brain development of the foetus. Research says that pregnant women with iodine deficiency tend to give birth to babies with lower IQs. So, daily intake of 220 mcg iodine is good for pregnant women. The dose is 150 mcg for non-pregnant women. But do consult your doctor before starting to take iodine during pregnancy.

Treats fibrocystic breast disease

This non-cancerous condition is most common in women of reproductive age, which can cause painful breast lumps. So, iodine helps to treat such conditions. Iodine may also help with fibrocystic breast cysts. But never take iodine in such conditions without asking your doctor.

Credits :Healthline

