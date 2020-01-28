Iron Deficiency: How to boost the absorption of the nutrient from the diet?

Iron is one of the essential nutrients that our body needs for various vital functions. Here is the list of ways to increase iron absorption.

Iron is one of the vital nutrients as it requires for many bodily functions. Did you know iron plays a critical role in transporting oxygen around the body? Aside from this, iron also helps in energy production, growth and development of hormones and helps to boosts the immune system among others. Unfortunately, many of us do not consume adequate amounts of iron and because of that, we are susceptible to many health issues. Children, adolescents and women of reproductive age are most at risk of iron deficiency. Also, vegans and vegetarians are more prone to the iron deficiency than non-vegetarians as they consume non-heme iron (found in plant-based food items) which is not well absorbed by the body as well as the heme iron (found animal-based food items).

For the unversed, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, pale skin, hair fall, weakness, restless leg syndrome, and brittle nails among others are some of the telltale signs of iron deficiency. The recommended intake of iron on a daily basis differs as it depends on many factors such as age, gender and health status. As per the National Institutes for Health (NIH), the RDA for iron is as follows: females need 18 mg daily, males need 8 mg daily and women who are pregnant require 27 mg daily.

How to get iron from food?

Thanks to nature, we can get iron from several food items both animal and plant-based. Some of the best sources of the iron liver, chicken, seafood, lentils and beans, soy products, dry fruits, seeds, eggs and dark leafy vegetables among others.

Now, that you know the importance and various sources of iron, it is very vital to know that some food items can hinder the absorption of iron. It is very important to understand what kind of food items one should eat and one should not while incorporating iron-loaded foodstuff in the diet. So, if you have been eating healthy and still suffering from iron deficiency then the poor absorption could be the reason.

How to increase iron absorption?

1. Avoid drinking tea straight after a meal

Tea has compounds called Tannins and the same may reduce the mineral's absorption in the body. So, ideally, avoid drinking tea with food or straight after a meal.

2. Include Vitamin C rich foods

Several studies have proved that Vitamin C has shown to enhance iron absorption. So, ideally, one should include vitamin C rich foods while you're eating high-iron foods that will help in the same.

3. Include foods rich in Vitamin A

As per a study, Vitamin A fortified meal lead to increased iron absorption. Some of the best beta-carotene (can be converted in Vitamin A) and vitamin A sources include carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, red peppers, apricots, oranges, and peaches.

4. Do no have calcium-rich foods with iron-rich foods

Having calcium-rich and iron-rich foods items simultaneously is not a good idea, as calcium apparently hinders the absorption of iron. We all know that calcium is another essential mineral, however, some reports show that it does reduce iron absorption by around 50–60%. To maximize absorption, calcium-rich foods should not be eaten with iron-loaded meals. If you are taking supplements, make sure to have calcium and iron supplements at different times of the day.

5. Avoid giving foods containing polyphenols along with iron-rich foods

Polyphenols which are found in certain cereals and legumes, tea, coffee, and wine can inhibit the iron absorption. To make sure there is no or limited effect of polyphenols, make sure to leave a couple of hours between iron-rich and polyphenol-rich meals.

Read More